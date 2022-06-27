The Fleury family has a tradition before every test: doughnuts.
Ava Fleury, 14, ate an apple fritter doughnut before taking the ACT for the third time. She said her dad bought them that morning for the whole family.
A couple months later, a much-anticipated notification popped up on her phone: She got a perfect score of 36, no thanks to the sugary treat but rather hours of hard work. Fewer than 1% of test takers receive a 36 on the ACT annually, according to Ivy Lounge Test Prep, an SAT and ACT preparation and tutoring organization.
“I was really ecstatic and really proud whenever that email came through,” Flueury said.
The Wardsville teen will graduate from high school next year after taking classes through Mizzou Academy, an online high school at MU educating students from around the world. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine and is looking to attend MU in fall 2023.
Fleury, who would typically be an incoming high school freshman, said being younger than the average ACT test-taker added to her nerves on test day. However, she said focusing on herself and trusting her tedious preparation helped her achieve the perfect score.
“I have to realize that every aspect of my education really comes back to the hard work that I put in,” she said. “No one’s making me three years ahead. I really have to find the drive inside of me to fulfill all my potential and make a huge impact on this world.”
Fleury attributed her perfect score to the educational opportunities offered by Mizzou Academy as well as her family, who emphasized academics in everything they did.
“Every decision that my family makes circles around education,” she said. “Whether it’s what kind of TV shows we’re watching or whether we go to museums or amusement parks on vacation, everything that we do revolves around education.”
The ACT contains four multiple-choice tests — English, mathematics, reading and science — and an optional writing test. The test is designed to measure skills that contribute to college success and is usually taken by high school juniors and seniors.
Last November, the Columbia School Board recognized seven students, all from Rock Bridge High School, who had perfect scores.