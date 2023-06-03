Thirteen people have applied for a short-term vacancy on the Columbia School Board.

The open spot stems from Katherine Sasser's resignation in early May. She had a little less than a year left of her first term. Whoever is appointed can run for a full term in the April 2024 election. Terms are three years, unpaid. 

