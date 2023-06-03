Thirteen people have applied for a short-term vacancy on the Columbia School Board.
The open spot stems from Katherine Sasser's resignation in early May. She had a little less than a year left of her first term. Whoever is appointed can run for a full term in the April 2024 election. Terms are three years, unpaid.
The board will discuss the applications Monday and interview selected applicants Tuesday, both in special sessions. The name of the appointee will be announced before the next regularly scheduled board meeting June 12.
Community members who want to weigh in may use a contact form on the district’s website; feedback will be shared with board members. No public comment will be taken at the meetings Monday and Tuesday.
In order of applying, the applicants are: Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter, Della Streaty-Wilhoit, Andrea Lisenby, James Patterson, Frank Aten, Sahba Jalali, Greg Brockmeier, Mike Zweifel, James Gordon and Karen Hayes.
Here are the applicants at a glance, with information drawn mostly from the application materials they sent to the School Board:
Jan Mees
Mees served four terms on the School Board beginning in 2007 and was board president for three years.
She wants to serve because she can assist the board as an experienced and engaged participant in a time of transition.
Mees' vision for the district is to continue providing excellent education for all students by having a well governed and trained School Board.
Chuck Basye
Basye, a former Republican state representative, ran for the board this spring.
He wants to help direct the district with "much needed change." He said voters and taxpayers need a conservative voice.
Basye's vision for the district is to return to traditional educational methods and "flush out the social justice nonsense."
Phil Stroessner
Stroessner worked for the Refugee and Immigration Services in Columbia.
He wants to see every child be welcome in school, then start working on increasing success metrics of student learning.
Stroessner's vision for the district is to move past "the cultural wars" by ensuring every child is welcome so "we can start focusing on helping students at a much higher level."
John Potter
Potter, creator of the Facebook group "CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency," also ran in the April election this year.
He wants to serve so he can be a perspective on the board "from an underrepresented community" and bring people together to improve trust in the district.
Potter's vision for the district is to hold students to the highest standards behaviorally and educationally as well as being transparent and accountable to the community.
Della Streaty-Wilhoit
Streaty-Wilhoit is a former board member and board vice president from 2019 to 2022.
She wants to advance communication, build trust and assist in academic and educational equity.
Streaty-Wilhoit's vision for the district is to assist in fulfilling the objective of increasing student achievement for all students.
Andrea Lisenby
Lisenby, who serves on Superintendent Brian Yearwood's Special Education Committee, ran for the board in 2022.
She wants to serve on the board to help facilitate positive engagement for all stakeholders.
Lisenby's vision for the district is to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and prepare them for the future.
James Patterson
Patterson was a two-term vice president of the Fun City Youth Academy.
He wants to serve because he "has a desire to see all of our children in the district receive the best education possible."
Patterson's vision for the district is to help students achieve their dreams with a strong educational foundation.
Frank Aten
Aten has no direct involvement with the district or its schools besides "supporting my neighbors and their children's school events."
He said being on the board "enables the ability to actively work towards improving academic programs, enhancing resources, addressing student needs and fostering inclusive and diverse educational practices."
Aten's vision for the district is to create a "vibrant and inclusive learning community" where every student is inspired to reach their full potential.
Sahba Jalai
Jalai served as the Paxton Keeley Elementary School liaison to the Council of PTSAs and was an officer of Hickman High School's PTSA.
He wants to serve to support teachers and administrators to provide "outstanding education to all students attending CPS."
Jalai's vision for the district is to attract and retain "highly motivated and trained educators."
Greg Brockmeier
Brockmeier is a financial adviser for Brockmeier Financial Services.
He wants to serve on the board to make "Columbia Public Schools the best it can be for all its stakeholders: students, teachers, staff, parents and local businesses."
Brockmeier's vision for the district is to empower students, staff and educators so the "district will strive to create an unparalleled educational experience in mid-Missouri."
Mike Zweifel
Zweifel is president of the Boone County Pachyderm Club.
He wants to serve to help the district put students on the path best suited for success. He also wants to improve the standing of the district within "disaffected communities that comprise some of the district's stakeholders."
Zweifel's vision is for the district to be in the top 10% of all K-12 school districts and educational institutions in Missouri, whether private or public.
James Gordon
Gordon also ran in the April election.
He wants to serve on the board because it needs "leaders who understand that public education is a pathway to our collective thriving across generations."
Gordon's vision for the district is for every kid in the community — "regardless of their ZIP code, social/economic circumstances (or) their diagnosis" — to come into school ready to learn.
Karen Hayes
Hayes taught in the district from 2001 to 2005.
She wants to serve on the board because "as a Black, working-class woman, I know that the BOE needs a wider array of voices. I see that in the last 20 years that working-class candidates have not made it to the BOE. I hope to share a viewpoint that is not often heard."
Hayes' vision for the district is that each student receives a consequential education and "the community values the positive and forward-thinking work of the district." She wants each student to have a portfolio from their time in the district and for there to be a "true alliance with parents."