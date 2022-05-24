At Cedar Ridge, if you build it, they will read

It was one of those weeks in April where it felt like spring would never come. But on that Friday, the sun came out, and the afternoon turned warm and breezy.
At Cedar Ridge Elementary School, Jen McIntyre’s kindergartners got their turn at the school’s new hammock forest. They walked from their classroom, carrying copies of Dr. Seuss or another picture book, to a grassy area with red, blue and gray nylon hammocks hanging from 20 wooden poles.
If the students couldn’t climb in themselves, they eagerly waited for their teacher to come around and help.
“Miss McIntyre! Miss McIntyre! Can you help me get in?” they called.
She pulled the hammocks down so the children could sit, lean back and swing their feet up to distribute their weight. It was finally their chance to kick back and relax.
Media specialist Matt Villasana spearheaded creation of the hammock forest at the school in southeastern Columbia. He saw one on Twitter a few years ago and thought it would be a cool way for kids to spend time in nature and read. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project, but it got back on track this year.
Parents donated the supplies based on an Amazon wish list, and Villasana, with the help of a group of fourth and fifth graders, built the forest, finishing it in early December. Students were able to use it for a warm week in December, and the hammocks — as many as 24 of them — were busted out again for spring.
The students love lying in the hammocks, reading in them and relaxing with their friends. The ones involved in constructing the forest liked learning how to build it and hanging out with their friends while doing it. Meanwhile, teachers say it’s giving their students a chance to be outside and learn with a greater sense of freedom.
“Nowadays, there’s so much expected of kids, and it’s been nice for them to just be able to go out there, enjoy the fresh air and just be a kid,” McIntyre said.
That Friday in April, as her students took over the hammock forest, they made it a place of laughter and smiles. Lying crosswise or stretched out on their backs, they peeked at each other and turned the pages of their books.
After half an hour, McIntyre told her students they had one minute before they had to head inside. Mini protests erupted.
“I want 100 more minutes!” Amelia Schweikert exclaimed.
Fifth grader Maggie Villasana, Matt’s daughter, was one of many students who helped build the hammock forest. Students had the chance to stay after school and learn how to use tools like a screwdriver and level.
Matt Villasana said the students not only had fun but also tangible evidence of their learning experience and the ability to enjoy what they created.
“The wooden posts are super heavy,” Maggie said. “It took a bunch of students to carry it from one side of the building to the other.”
To continue student involvement, a fifth grade class has been in charge of setting up and taking down the hammocks as part of its classroom chores. Just like some winter jackets fold into a pocket for storage, the hammocks fold into a small pouch and are brought inside when the weather is bad.
Mira Hoehn, another fifth grader who helped with the building process, said the hammock forest is her favorite part of school.
“You can close yourself in the hammock like you’re in your own mini cocoon, and it’s so fun and cute,” Mira said.
Regardless of age, each student finds a personal reason to enjoy the hammock forest. For kindergartner Mason Barks, one of McIntyre’s students sprawled in the hammocks on that April afternoon, the hammock forest means giving them the opportunity to try new things.
“I’ve never been in a hammock before. They’re really cool,” Mason said.
While reading the picture book “How To Catch a Unicorn” by Adam Wallace, Lennon Veatch shared her favorite parts of the book with her classmates. “I love when the book said the unicorn farts glitter,” she said with a smile.
After reading his book for a while, Kaisen Murray took a break to look up at the sun and watch students in the distance playing during recess.
When asked what he liked about being outside in a hammock, his answer was simple: “Because it’s beautiful out here!” he exclaimed before falling back into his hammock with an ear-to-ear grin.