Two of the four Columbia School Board candidates focused on the school bond issue, communication and declining test scores at a forum hosted by the Muleskinners on Friday.
Andrea Lisenby and Adam Burks appeared at the Democratic club's regularly scheduled meeting via Zoom. The group hosted incumbent Blake Willoughby and Suzette Waters on Feb 4.
Two seats are opening up on the seven-member board for the April 5 election. Della Streaty-Wilhoit is not running for a second term.
School bond issue
Both candidates said they were 100% in support of the $80 million dollar bond issue.
"If we don't get this bond issue passed, we're going to be behind the ball," Burks said.
The bond issue would allocate $15 million to the Columbia Area Care Center for renovations and additions. Burks said that as an adult, he's taken classes at the career center to help him out professionally. He added students and community members can both benefit from the center.
Lisenby agreed the career center provides many opportunities for students. She also said the board needs to increase community trust so future bond issues and tax levies can be passed.
Increased communication
Candidates told the panel how they would increase board communication and get feedback from the community.
Lisenby said she wants to implement parent advisory committees to gather usable feedback from the community and deliver it to the school board.
"We're at a point now where we need to do something different because they can't make effective decisions if they're not hearing what the community feedback is," Lisenby said.
Burks said there is a need for transparency and more two-way communication. He said reasons behind the decision-making process should be shared so people understand what's really happening.
Declining test scores
Burks shared how his daughter was struggling with her reading skills and entered second grade this year but still reading at a kindergarten level because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although both candidates agreed the decline in test scores needs to be addressed, Lisenby said Columbia students aren't the only ones struggling.
"Columbia students are no less motivated than students in St. Louis, Jefferson City or any other of our comparable schools," Lisenby said.
Teacher equity training
When asked how they would respond to the need for equity training for teachers and administrators, each candidate had different ideas.
Lisenby said teachers need a more engaging mentorship program to support them, especially within their first few years of teaching.
"The more that we can have a mentor of color mentoring a teacher of color, the stronger everyone is going to be," Lisenby said.
Burks, however, did not talk about teachers and administrators; rather, he said his platform is about always putting students first.
"Any student that walks through any CPS door has the same opportunities and same capabilities as anybody, regardless of color, race and age," Burks said.