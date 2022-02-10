Missouri is the only state yet to receive the next installment of federal COVID-19 relief for school districts, Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur told Columbia Public Schools' Finance Committee on Wednesday.
Statewide, Missouri school districts await a total of $1.9 billion in federal aid, according to the U.S. Department of Education. If not appropriated by the March 24 deadline, this installment of COVID-19 relief will return to the federal treasury.
"The decision right now is in the hands of the legislature," McArthur said in an interview Thursday.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, or ESSER III, have been largely anticipated by districts statewide this school year. They were reviewed by a state House budget committee this week and now await approval from the state House and Senate.
Columbia Public Schools may lose out on $23.5 million if funds are not appropriated by the deadline. If lawmakers approve the funds, the district plans to use it for transportation, technology, after-school programming and HVAC improvements.
Earlier this school year, the district expected to receive the funds in October. However, state Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, told the Missourian on Oct. 20 that that would not happen by the end of October and had no timetable for appropriation.
“We thought originally when the information came out that the state legislature would have a special session in the fall, and that never happened,” McArthur told the committee Wednesday.
The district has already worked $10.6 million in ESSER II funds into its current budget. The funds have been used for technology, HVAC improvements and social-emotional support.
Also Wednesday, McArthur told the committee total property tax revenue was down $4,421,497, or about 3% for the 2021-2022 school year. The district earns nearly half of its revenue from property tax.
The decrease in revenue was expected, following the ruling in a 2021 Missouri Court of Appeals case, Blankenship v. Franklin County Collector, which lowered the amount the district can collect in property taxes.
Sales tax revenue, which makes up 9% of the budget, was up 11%. McArthur attributed the revenue increase to sales tax increasing statewide. State revenue was also up.