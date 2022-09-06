Grace Markel has heard all the horse girl comments before.
As a second-time World Grand Champion of Champions in saddle seat horseback riding, they don’t bother her too much, she said.
“I usually try to keep my riding on the down-low at school, though I know I’ll get horse girl comments either way,” Markel said, laughing.
Markel, a junior at Rock Bridge High School, unanimously took first at the World Championships on Aug. 27. This is Markel's second victory as a junior exhibitor in the Three Gaited Show Pleasure division. Markel and her horse, So Co, worked as a team to walk, jump and high step around the ring while following strict technical requirements. Markel’s mother, Amy Markel, likened the competition to a complex ice skating routine.
“When you watch ice skating at the Olympics, so much of the score is determined by the small technical details. The jumps look cool, but that isn’t most of what matters,” Amy Markel said.
Since 1902, the World Championship Horse Show has crowned annual champion Saddlebred, Hackney and Roadster horses in various show competitions. The horse show is held in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville and attracts thousands of visitors from around the world each year.
After winning her first World Championship in 2021, Markel and barn owner Anna Marie Knipp returned to the ring with a new mindset and a new series of challenges.
“It’s hard to win one World Championship, but it’s so much harder to win two," Markel explained. "That kind of pressure adds up so so quickly, and honestly that made this year so different.”
"She's in an under-18 division, but she won at 15 and 16. For someone her age to win back to back - it just doesn't happen," Knipp added.
Knipp owns High Spirits Farm, where Markel and So Co train. She said she has seen Markel's growth since she began riding and knew her grandmother from their time at Stephens College.
"Her grandmother was an internationally renowned horsewoman. Grace started taking lessons to be closer to her. When her grandmother passed, Grace won the championship that year. She certainly has an angel with her," Knipp said.
So Co competed in his first championship at 5 years old, and his young age led Markel to adopt most of the responsibility in training for competitions.
Markel has ridden for 12 years and competed with four other horses in her career. She rode horses Lunar, Ollie, BT and Angel before her current partnership. Each partnership has been vastly different, and So Co has been her most compatible horse thus far, she said.
Markel competed at the World Championships with her previous horse, Angel, in 2020. The duo took sixth in the same category.
Part of the family
Markel's coach, Jim Lowry, called her in late 2020 and asked her to try riding a new horse, So Co.
After one ride, Lowry had made up his mind.
On Christmas Day, he sent Amy Markel a photo of So Co pasted on an ornament. After a few more rides, So Co became a part of the Markel family.
“So Co is like a big golden retriever,” Markel gushed. “He absolutely doesn’t realize his size. He acts like a lapdog! His chiropractor says that he tries to hug her every time he attends. So Co’s like that for everyone.”
Many horses and riders adopt a different persona in the ring, and So Co is no different, Markel said. His focus and concentration are such a direct contrast to his outside behavior that it makes her laugh every time.
“In the stall, he wants attention all the time,” she explained. “If you aren’t looking at him, So Co will kick the stall door and be a brat until you talk to him again.”
Support from friends, future plans
In competition, riders are judged along with their horses. Markel said her calm, pre-ring demeanor relies on the support of her friends.
“Before I go in, I become as chill as possible,” Markel said. “I don’t try to think about my ride too much, but I’ll go joke around with my friends. The second I get in there, though, I tune into what needs to happen.”
Like many high school juniors, college is on Markel’s radar. She hopes to attend a school where riding is a part of her life, but where she's also free to try new activities.
“I want to have a normal college experience. Well, at least as normal as I can when horses are in my life,” she said. “But ultimately I hope to keep riding as much as I can.”
Winters are off season for horse showings, but Markel will continue to help out on the Columbia branch of the American Youth Horse Council. The group works to support young adult riders and educate the community about riding.
“Riding horses is such a partnership, and ultimately, neither horse or rider could ever do it without the other," Markel said.