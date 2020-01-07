In a scene that played out at public schools across Columbia on Monday, kids at Benton STEM Elementary School waited near the playground for the final bell to ring — antsy to go home at the end of their first day back from winter break.
Both the kids and their parents were happy to return to routine, Benton school counselor Kimberly Kelty said.
She stood outside Benton, releasing the school’s 20 or so walkers into the care of their parent or guardian. She made sure she secured eye contact with the adult before letting the student go.
Kelty was glad to get back to the school-day drill. “Other than getting up early, I was ready for the routine,” she said.
“I think it was a good day, don’t you?” she said to a second-grader waiting to be picked up.
Kristen Griffy, whose 6-year-old son, Russell Gaskins, attends Benton, said it felt good to return to work after being off for two weeks.
“We were all excited to get back to the groove of things,” Griffy said.
Russell said he was happiest to get back to “the learning part” of school, especially science.
Now, the next countdown begins: Spring break starts March 23 for Columbia Public Schools.