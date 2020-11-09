With little dissent, the Columbia School Board decided late Monday on a reopening plan that will send elementary school children back to virtual learning next Monday.
Middle and high school students will continue remote learning until the start of their second semester, Jan. 19. At that point, they will return to an in-person four-day model.
Secondary students who were previously enrolled in CPS Online will be able to remain virtual at that time.
Under this plan, prekindergarten through fifth-grade students will also return to the in-person four-day model Jan. 11.
Elementary school students who were enrolled in CPSElementary@Mizzou will remain virtual.
Prior to the board member’s discussion on the reopening plans, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman presented the rising COVID-19 rates within the district, which extends beyond the Columbia city limits.
As of Monday, 17 district employees were isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and 118 were quarantined after reporting close contacts, according to a district tracker.
The number of active COVID-19 cases on the 14-day tracker was 84.2 per 10,000 on Monday. That’s above the district’s earlier positivity standard of 50 per 10,000 people.
“Schools are a reflection of what is happening in the community,” Stiepleman told the board.
On Monday, Boone County had 958 active cases, up 98.7% since the week before, when the county had 482 active cases. The positivity rate hit an all-time high of 21.3% from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
Last week seven elementary schools switched to remote learning for varying lengths of time because of staffing issues related to COVID-19. In his presentation, Stiepleman highlighted teacher and staff shortages as the main point of concern facing the district right now.
In a typical school year, there are close to 500 substitutes registered to work, Stiepleman said. Currently within the district there are 228 substitutes eligible to work. Out of these 228, only 86 of them are willing to work as substitutes, according to a recent survey he presented.
In the following discussion on reopening plans, board president Helen Wade emphasized that the community deserved a firm decision. She said this would not overrule the need for continuing board discussions as circumstances change.
Board members also discussed whether to return elementary students to virtual learning beginning this Thursday or waiting until Monday.
Board member Blake Willoughby wanted to wait the extra few days to give parents time to prepare for their students to return to virtual learning.
Wade said that waiting may cause more students and teachers to be quarantined over Thanksgiving.
Board member Della Streaty-Wilhoit didn’t want to wait. “It is not safe right now, based on the numbers,” she said.
She asked members to consider why they would wait when they clearly have indications that they must make the decision now.
During later public comment, district elementary school teacher Mackenzie Everett-Kennedy spoke on behalf of teachers quarantined.
“Some of the teachers are fearful of commenting publicly, and I will do it for them,” she said.
Everett-Kennedy would like the district to return to virtual learning. “We are learning virtually and working out the kinks,” she said. “Students are learning.”
District employee Cathy Cox spoke about contracting COVID-19 only four days after the district’s elementary school students returned to in-person schooling Oct. 19. She still experiences COVID-19 symptoms.
“Because of COVID-19, this essential employee feels essentially useless,” she said.
Jay Reichard said he thinks the board should consider more than just the COVID-19 numbers. He asked members to think about the effect on student learning and mental health.
“The data matters until it doesn’t,” he said.
Two students, seventh-grader Allie Griffith and high school senior Madison Holmes, urged the board to return middle and high schools to in-person learning.
“It’s tough to learn stuff like Spanish and band,” Griffith said.
“I’m supposed to be flourishing in my senior year, but I’m alone at home,” Holmes said.
John Potter, who has three children in district schools, said he knew the cases would go up, “and I think this is a risk parents and employers are willing to take.”
Sean Nevills, assistant director of the Teacher of Colors Support Network of Mid-Missouri, stressed the need for a decision. “We need continuity to heal,” he said.
After hearing public comment, the decision was made four hours into the meeting.
Prior to the meeting, parents, teachers and concerned community members gathered outside to show their support for teachers and urge the board to consider community health implications of remaining in-seat. The rally was sponsored by CoMo for a Safe Return to School and CoMo for Progress.
Supporters wore red, and several had homemade signs supporting teachers or urging the board to consider a return to virtual education for elementary students.
Organizers read anonymous comments from teachers who worried about their safety and risk of exposure in schools. Other comments were read by organizers because some teachers were quarantining and unable to attend or feared repercussions from parents or the administration.
Kate Canterbury, an organizer for CoMo for Progress, said the No. 1 goal of the rally was to show support for teachers.
“I can’t imagine that there is any teacher that is not working harder than they’ve ever had to before,” Canterbury said. “They are learning a new way of teaching, trying to manage their own homes and their own families. And for those that are going into school, they’re worried about their own safety.”
The group also wanted the board to consider the safety of teachers and community health as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In an online petition, CoMo for a Safe Return asked the district to enforce social distancing, make mandatory mask policies, provide air purification and make virtual schooling available to those who request it. As of Monday night, the petition had 840 signatures.
Kelly MacNevin, a preschool instructional aid and parent to two students, said she thinks the district should go back to all virtual until January. The lack of available substitutes and the possibility of contracting the virus from students makes for an unsafe work environment for teachers, she said.
“You don’t get what you want every time and school online might not be ideal,” MacNevin said, “but it’s better than people dying, especially people we love.”
Missourian reporters Pili Swanson and Keely Doll contributed to this article.