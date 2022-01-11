Backyard owls become the stars of a Columbia sixth grader's pandemic project

Barred owls have always been a part of Columbia sixth grader Henry Glaude’s life. When Henry was a baby, his father built a box for owls with a camera inside and put it up in a tree in their yard. The family watched as, over the years, owls came and went.
But a project Henry developed during the pandemic with the help of his family and his fifth grade teacher gave the owls a wider audience and became something special for Henry to focus on during the challenging time of virtual learning.
Henry and his family decided they would create an “owl report” describing what they had seen on camera. Then, once Henry and his online classmates began learning about predators versus prey in Brian Earls’ fifth grade class, Henry decided it would be a good idea to send that first report to Earls.
“I was like, oh my gosh, this is incredible,” Earls recalled.
He took the owl report to Mike Szydlowski, the district’s science coordinator, who was doing a weekly, 15 to 20-minute science show on YouTube during virtual learning. “I was just trying to find a way to reach elementary students about science,” Szydlowski said.
He included Henry’s report in one of the shows, and after that Henry began appearing for a few minutes every week to report on the owls. A series was hatched.
Henry’s classmates loved the owl report from the beginning, and Earls expanded the idea. “That’s basically what we did the entire year,” Earls said. “Everyone wanted to go and look for things around their houses.”
Henry got some of his classmates to be field workers for his reports. “It helped us get outside where we filmed, and afterwards, we played together in the field and creeks by my house,” Henry said.
He took his reports a step further by creating a website, “The Weekly Owl Report,” with his sister, Casey Glaude, and his father, Marty Glaude. It shows a dozen owl reports that make up “season one.” Henry looks sharp in his shirt and tie as he offers up the latest on the owl breeding season. In one episode, he shows their eggs hatching.
Casey is her brother’s producer on the project, and their mother, Tara Flynn, provides relentless encouragement and support; Casey helps Henry edit the reports while he stars.
Henry has autism, which effects his ability to relate easily to others. “Henry being on film successful and communicating is priceless,” his sister said. “In many ways, the owl report provided a bridge between him and his peers.”
While Henry enjoyed his project and got a lot from it during the challenges of virtual learning, he and his family also helped his teacher stay hopeful.
“When you are teaching virtually, you never know how much attention they are paying,” Earls said. “But Henry and his family went along with everything.”
Earlier in the school year, Henry and his classmates were assigned to go outside and observe the night sky. Henry’s parents sent Earls a photo of Henry outside, looking up. It helped Earls see his teaching was getting through to students.
“That little thing changed my whole mindset,” Earls said. He took the idea of teaching place-based virtual learning to Szydlowski and rolled with it the rest of the year.
“Place-based (learning) means we study the exact same standards the state or nation or school district says we’re supposed to teach, but we teach them in the lens of our community,” Szydlowski said in an earlier article on the new Boone County Nature School.
Both he and Earls think one of Henry’s strongest attributes is his appeal to others. “His gift is communication and getting others to follow him,” Szydlowski said.
Henry, for his part, said Earls inspired him last year by being involved and encouraging him. “Greatness!” Henry said. “Mr. Earls makes class fun.”
Meanwhile, Henry, now a student at West Middle School, plans to start season two of the Weekly Owl Report by late February or early March.
“Stay tuned,” Henry said. “It depends on nature.”