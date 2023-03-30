Recent campaign finance reports show Columbia School Board candidate Chuck Basye with a significant fundraising lead just days ahead of Tuesday's election.
Basye's report shows he has raised a total of nearly $30,000 in campaign funds during this election cycle.
James Gordon was next with $14,226.68 in contributions, and April Ferrao was third with $6,105.16.
Those three candidates, along with Paul Harper, John Potter, John Lyman and incumbent Chris Horn, are running to fill three seats on the board, each an unpaid three-year term. They were required to file a campaign finance report to the Missouri Ethics Commission by Monday.
Candidates with registered committees must submit finance reports to the MEC eight days before the municipal election.
Candidates with committees were also required to submit similar reports when the election was 40 days away.
Most candidates have contributed their own money to their respective campaigns. Basye donated a little over $3,000 to himself, Lyman and Harper donated no more than $1,400 to their respective campaigns, Ferrao put $500 toward her campaign and Horn gave himself $100. Potter and Gordon did not make donations to themselves.
Here is a rundown of the campaign finance reports for board candidates.
Paul Harper
Harper has raised $2,320 for his campaign since the initial 40-day finance report was filed in late February. His fundraising efforts amount to $5,255.73 in total.
Harper's donors include Columbia Public Schools employees and retirees, former district teacher and state Rep. Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia, and Ted Farnen of the Missouri School Board Association.
He also received $500 from the Missouri National Education Association Political Action Committee. The teachers' union PAC donated $500 each to Harper, Lyman and Ferrao, the candidates endorsed by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
He has spent $4,021.10 on signs, supplies and a meeting venue.
John Potter
Potter, who did not have a committee or produce an initial finance report last month, reported that he raised a total of $3,793.
Most of Potter's donors are retirees, including John Beckstrom, who contributed $800, the most of any of Potter's donors. Potter also received $200 from real estate company Hashtag Enterprises, owned by former Columbia mayoral candidate Randy Minchew.
Potter has spent $1,598.93 on signs, print materials and a website.
Chris Horn
Horn's campaign, which reported $1,165 in total funds last month, has now raised nearly $4,000 total.
His donors include a slew of community leaders and local executives, including board president David Seamon, MU chief investment officer Tom Richards, Andrew Grabau, the executive director of Heart of Missouri United Way, and human resources executives from Shelter Insurance and the Central Bank of Boone County. He also received a donation from Columbia Young Life director and former board candidate Luke Neal.
His initial finance report shows a $40 donation from former CMNEA president Susan McClintic. He also received a donation from teacher and CMNEA second vice president Teresa Gooch.
Horn spent $2,262.48. Most of his expenses covered Facebook advertising costs.
James Gordon
Gordon garnered the second-highest fundraising total behind Basye. He reported a fundraising total of $14,226.68.
His donors include restaurants Pizza Tree and Cafe Berlin as well as Yellow Dog Bookshop co-owner Joseph Chevalier. He also received donations from two district teachers, three religious organizations and two Columbia law firms. Several MU employees also donated.
Gordon spent nearly $10,000 on yard signs, advertising, campaign events and a website.
John Lyman
Lyman, who reported a total of $470 in campaign funds last month, has now raised a total of $2,710.
Like Harper and Ferrao, Lyman received a $500 donation from the MNEA PAC. He also donated a total of $1,400 to himself since the beginning of the election season.
Lyman received a $10 donation from board member Blake Willoughby, according to his initial finance report.
Lyman spent $2,248.77 on advertising.
April Ferrao
Ferrao has raised $4,416.99 since the initial finance report. She has collected a total of $6,105.16 for her campaign.
Alongside the $500 MNEA PAC donation, she received several donations from district teachers as well as an assistant to the principal of Grant Elementary School. Other donors include author Jill Orr and Mary Phillips, co-founder of TreecePhillips Public Affairs and spouse of former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece.
Steinhoff also donated $50.
Ferrao spent $4,234.73, mostly on postcards and signs.
Chuck Basye
Basye still leads in fundraising, with a total of $29,315.62. He reported spending $19,552.16, including a $15,916 expense on radio advertising.
Basye put $3,048.25 of his own money toward his campaign.
Many of Basye's donors are retirees. Like Potter, Basye received several hundred dollars from Beckstrom.
Basye received over $2,400 from Republican politicians. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Macon, Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, and Basye's employer, U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, contributed a collective total of $2,442.45. Rick Rowden, the father of Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, also donated $25.
Basye received $1,500 from the Mighty Missouri PAC, a committee that supports conservative candidates in the state. He also received a donation from Sara Walsh, a former state legislator and a member of the Missouri Right to Life PAC, which supports "pro-life political candidates" and opposes "pro-abortion candidates in state level elections."
The general election is Tuesday. The early voting period began March 21.