The Columbia Pachyderm Club, a local Republican group, heard from Columbia School Board candidates Chuck Basye and John Potter on Friday.
Potter introduced himself first and spoke about the importance of public school for children.
"The way I wanted to raise my kids was through public schools," Potter said. "I think it's a real good experience for socializing ... and being an example of Christianity where it's needed most."
Basye said there is a lack of discipline support for teachers and no repercussions for students misbehaving in the classroom.
"It's just totally being ignored completely by the building principals ... These kids are going to walk out of these schools eventually with no education, and they're going to end up in the criminal justice system," Basye said.
Members of the group and Potter also focused on absenteeism in the district.
The district received zero out of four points for attendance on its 2021-2022 Annual Progress Report, which is a report card the state gives each public school district. The APR is based on a wide range of data collected from the districts, including test scores, attendance rates, graduation follow-up surveys and participation in various programs.
"We have the worst attendance in the state, almost," Potter said.
A club member commented that kids used to not want to leave school, and now they don't want to come and feel it's dangerous. She said kids are getting beat up at school.
Both Basye and Potter talked about teacher struggles in the district.
Basye said he spoke on the phone Thursday with a Rock Bridge High School teacher. The teacher, who Basye said asked to be anonymous, said teachers are feeling overwhelmed after the APR data was released this month.
"I think most of the teachers are doing a wonderful job," Basye said. "They're trying to do what they're hired to do, but after this horrific Annual Performance Report came out, now they're putting the teachers through another level of training, and (the teacher) said, 'It makes us feel like it's our fault.'"
Potter said that teachers are stressed about all the pressure put on them and that they're made to feel like it is their fault the numbers are bad.
"They want the teachers to be psychologists, counselors, social justice warriors, security guards," Potter said. "I mean there are so many responsibilities."
