Although it's unclear whether he legally qualifies, former Republican state Rep. Chuck Basye is preparing to run for the Columbia School Board. Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools in an attempt to get on the April ballot.
"I don't care if I have to take a second mortgage out on my house," he said Tuesday. "I'm going to fight them all the way, as long as it takes."
Basye, who did not follow Columbia Public Schools' publicly posted filing procedures to run, was not included on a sample ballot approved by the board Jan. 9. In response, he electronically filed the civil suit late Wednesday. The district, the board and each board member are listed as defendants.
Basye maintains the district violated state law by not accepting his Dec. 27 filing for board candidacy through the Boone County Clerk's office. He argues that his filing was legal and that he should qualify to vie for one of the three seats coming open in the April 4 election.
The suit claims that by not accepting Basye as a candidate and by requiring appointments to file on the last day to do so, the district violated Section 115.127.5 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, which states in part: "If the closing date for filing a declaration of candidacy for any office in a political subdivision or special district is not required by law or charter, the closing filing date shall be 5:00 p.m., the fourteenth Tuesday prior to the election."
Basye said Tuesday that state statute should override any district policy. The lawsuit says the same: "Respondents, or any of its agents, representatives or employees, do not have any discretion to change the closing date for filing the declaration of candidacy established by Section 115.127.5, RSMo."
The district is the normal filing officer for the race and anyone seeking board candidacy after Dec. 6 needed to set up an appointment to file. The filing deadline fell on a district holiday so prospective candidates had to schedule an appointment by 4 p.m. Dec. 22 to file that day.
Last month, Basye said he filed at the Boone County Clerk's office — not the Aslin Administration Building as required by district procedure — before the 5 p.m. deadline Dec. 27. He said district authorities wouldn't let him in to file for candidacy at Aslin, so he filed at the county clerk's office instead.
Basye did not schedule an appointment before the Dec. 22 deadline, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark wrote in a Dec. 28 text message. And, she said, no one stopped him from entering Aslin because the office was closed and locked in observance of the holiday.
Despite the legal dispute, Basye has started putting together a campaign. Basye said Tuesday that he has already received offers for donations and has registered as a candidate through the Missouri Ethics Commission.
"I've already got a bunch of people lined up to give me money, and I'm going to send out mailers and hopefully do a lot of radio advertisements," Basye said.
He said he wants to run for the board to be able to discuss topics that the district doesn't "want to bring up in front of the public."
"If I win, I want to make voters and taxpayers and parents and even teachers aware of what they (the district) are pushing onto our children," he said. "In my opinion, it's very, very inappropriate, and a lot of parents and teachers agree with me."
Basye said the district is encouraging teachers to teach lessons on critical race theory, and students are taught that they are either oppressors or victims. Critical race theory is an academic concept that argues racism is ingrained in legal systems and policies rather than a result of individual prejudice and that race is a social construct.
Baumstark said the district had not received anything as of 10 a.m. Thursday. She has said in the past that critical race theory is not part of the district's curriculum.
It's unlikely Basye will file a required declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate if he doesn't win the suit and get on the ballot, he said. He added it would be difficult to win the race without exposure at forums or other campaign events.
Declarations of intent must be filed before 5 p.m. on the second Friday before the election, or March 24, according to a legal guide put out by the Missouri School Boards' Association. Write-ins are permitted in all elections.
The six candidates on that ballot who are still running are: Paul Harper, John Potter, incumbent Chris Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao. Former candidate Dean Peter Klempke Jr., who was listed on the approved sample ballot, announced Monday he was dropping out of the race because he was unprepared for such a run. Terms on the board are three years, unpaid.
• Being a U.S. citizen.
• Being a resident taxpayer or voter within the district.
• Being a Missouri resident for a minimum of one year before the election.
• Being at least 24 years old.
“Candidates must also be current on state and local taxes; have not been found guilty of or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri or federal law; are not registered or required to register as a sex offender; and have filed required campaign documents for all previous campaigns, if any,” according to the Missouri School Boards' Association.