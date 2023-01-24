Whether former state Rep. Chuck Basye legally qualifies to run for the Columbia School Board will be decided next week.
Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools to get on the April 4 ballot. The district, the board and each board member are listed as defendants. Also involved in the lawsuit is Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, who filed to intervene Friday.
The case will go to trial 1 p.m. Monday and is being heard by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs.
The statute reads in part: “If the closing date for filing a declaration of candidacy for any office in a political subdivision or special district is not required by law or charter, the closing filing date shall be 5:00 p.m., the fourteenth Tuesday prior to the election.”
The court has statutory authority over whether Basye can be put on the ballot until Feb. 7, according to state statute. After that date, a court ruling cannot add a candidate to the ballot.
The Dec. 27 filing deadline fell on a district holiday. Candidates who wished to file that day were required to set up an appointment by Dec. 22. Basye did not set up an appointment to file before this deadline, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said last month.
Basye said on Facebook at the time that district authorities would not let him in to the Aslin Administration Building to file for candidacy, so he went to the clerk’s office. Baumstark said the district office was closed, it was not a work day and the procedure to file had been publicly posted.
Lennon’s motion to intervene states that in most circumstances, anyone in Missouri wishing to file for School Board candidacy must do so through that district, not the local election authority.
“Absent the existence of some intergovernmental cooperative agreement, no person wishing to declare their candidacy for an office on a Missouri school district board or a Missouri municipality makes a direct candidate filing with the LEA (local election authority),” the motion to intervene reads. “Instead, those filings are made with the clerk or secretary of that municipality or school board.”
“The approved revised ballot is being submitted to the county clerk as required today,” Baumstark said in a Tuesday afternoon text message.
The candidates on the revised ballot are: Paul Harper, John Potter, incumbent Chris Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao. Three seats are opening on the board. Terms are three years, unpaid.
Missourian reporter Payton Palazzolo contributed to this article.