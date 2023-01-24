Whether former state Rep. Chuck Basye legally qualifies to run for the Columbia School Board will be decided next week.

Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools to get on the April 4 ballot. The district, the board and each board member are listed as defendants. Also involved in the lawsuit is Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, who filed to intervene Friday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022, Studying reporting & writing journalism, Reach me at ppalazzolo@umsystem.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you