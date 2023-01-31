Former state Rep. Chuck Basye has secured a spot on the ballot for Columbia School Board, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon confirmed late Tuesday afternoon.
Basye’s lawyer, Brent Haden, filed a judgment that ordered Lennon to put Basye’s name on the ballot. That order was approved by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Tuesday.
Although the official sample ballot is still a few weeks away from being released, Basye’s name will be included on a notice of election that will be posted on the county clerk’s website, Lennon said. She added the notice of election will be finalized soon.
“We’ll have it put together by the end of this week,” Lennon said.
The disputed section of the statute states: “If the closing date for filing a declaration of candidacy for any office in a political subdivision or special district is not required by law or charter, the closing filing date shall be 5:00 p.m., the fourteenth Tuesday prior to the election.”
Basye filed a lawsuit against the district Jan. 18 for not accepting him as a candidate and for not letting him file for candidacy Dec. 27, the last day of the filing window. The district’s publicly posted filing procedures required people who wanted to file that day to set up an appointment by 4 p.m. Dec. 22. Basye did not do so and instead filed at the county clerk’s office.
Lennon filed to intervene in the case earlier in January on the grounds that the district is the regular filing officer for the School Board race, not the clerk’s office.
The court loses statutory authority over revisions to the ballot Tuesday. This means if the district were to appeal Jacobs’ decision, its case would have to be heard and ruled on before that deadline, Lennon said.
The district will not file to appeal, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark wrote in a text message Tuesday evening.
The other School Board candidates in the April 4 election are Paul Harper, John Potter, incumbent Chris Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao. Three seats are coming open on the seven-person board. Terms are three years, unpaid.