Former state Rep. Chuck Basye has secured a spot on the ballot for Columbia School Board, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon confirmed late Tuesday afternoon.

Basye’s lawyer, Brent Haden, filed a judgment that ordered Lennon to put Basye’s name on the ballot. That order was approved by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Tuesday.

