Josh Johnson will be recommended to become the new principal at Gentry Middle School, according to a news release from the district.
Johnson is an assistant principal at Battle High School. Before that, he worked at Oakland Junior High for 16 years and at Gentry as an administrative assistant.
If approved by the Columbia School Board, Johnson will be principal for the 2020–21 school year, according to the release.
Johnson would succeed Fairouz Bishara, who announced last month that she accepted a position in central Iowa at Waukee Northwest High School, effective in July.