Battle will institute a new no-backpack policy at Friday’s game against Harrisonville, the school tweeted Wednesday.
Despite the tweet’s phrasing, the school has always had a no re-entry policy, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. The no-backpack policy underwent a trial run during Battle’s game at Rock Bridge a week ago. The district is now implementing the policy at middle school and high school athletic events, Baumstark said.
“(It’s) just the right thing to do when you think about safety, event management and all of those things,” Baumstark said.
Baumstark outlined in an email Wednesday that students will not be allowed to bring backpacks into the venue, but that parents or guardians, as well as other adults, will be allowed to bring backpacks and bags.
For students who come to the game after school events or extracurricular activities, Huck recommended storing bags in lockers or cars.
The policy change comes less than a week after the fatal shooting of Nadria Wright, who graduated from Battle in May. Baumstark said the policy has been in the works for weeks and wasn’t being implemented in response to the shooting.
Baumstark also said that the district will discuss an expansion of the policy for next season, specifically to consider the possibility of a clear bag policy similar to college and professional sporting events.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.