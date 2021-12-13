Battle High School freshman Hailey Mendez Roca said that she was overwhelmed and surprised to win the Boone County Clerk "I Voted" sticker design contest.
"I really didn't expect to win," she said.
The Boone County Clerk's Office named Hailey the contest winner on its Twitter in late November.
Congratulations to @MurielBattleHS student Hailey Mendez-Roca! Her I Voted sticker design will be featured at our polling places for the 2022-2023 elections. Thank you to all of the students that submitted their designs and to everyone who helped vote to select the winner! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/ajJxAL0Gxd— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) November 20, 2021
"I knew I wanted to represent the voters of Boone County," said Hailey, who got into graphic design from drawing on her iPad at Lange Middle School. "That's where the hands reaching up — like, to say 'I voted' — came from."
Her design features six hands of different skin tones on a red-striped background with a blue-star border, representing the American flag.
Hailey said that it was important to represent diversity of the population in the sticker design to inspire a more diverse voter turnout, as well as future designers.
She also said that future designers should focus on putting themselves into their designs. "As long as your design represents you and who you are, it will do well," she said.
Hailey enjoys designing and could potentially see herself making a career of it. "I am unsure what my future holds, but (graphic design) is definitely something I could get more into," she said.
Hailey was one of five finalists selected from over 75 submissions, and her design will be featured at county polling places for 2022-2023 elections, according to the Boone County Clerk's website.
The county clerk's office opened voting to the public to choose the winner from the finalists. More than 2,000 votes came in.
The 2022-2023 I Voted Sticker contest is now open for public voting! Vote for your favorite from our five finalists & the winning design will be Boone County’s official I voted sticker for the next election cycle 🗳 https://t.co/XKYRp4QRw9— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) November 11, 2021
The other finalists were Cody Bridgewater, Cordelia Maltsbarger and Amelia Velazquez of Hickman High School, and Ellery Miller from Rock Bridge High School.