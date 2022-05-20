For the Davis family, Battle High School's commencement ceremony marked the graduation of the last of five children. Each of the children graduated from Battle, with the most recent graduation being last year.
Amy Davis, senior Tasia Davis's stepmother, said the event was both exciting and sad for the family for that reason.
"She works really hard," Davis said of her stepdaughter.
Not just at school, either. She said Tasia maintained a high grade point average while working full time, which earned her "Highest Honors" and recognition as being within the top 10% of her class.
Tasia is one of 347 graduating seniors from Battle. Also among them were three valedictorians with perfect grade point averages: Jonas Ferguson, J'Bonae McDonald and Olivia Walsh.
On Friday night, Battle graduates wore the school's signature dark blue caps and gowns to accept their diplomas. The event, which occurred at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, began with a slideshow of baby photos, memories and senior pictures displayed across the huge screens of the arena's Jumbotron.
Graduate Marcel Lue's aunt and uncle, Heather Green and Chris Morrison, said the event was "exciting" and that it was rewarding watching their nephew enter manhood and prepare for the next level.
"I remember him as a little baby," Green said.
This year's graduation had no COVID-19 restrictions and featured a stage, which was absent from last year's ceremony. Graduates were packed in, shoulder-to-shoulder, which allowed for a "feeling of togetherness" addressed by one commencement speaker, Ahlam Ibrahim, as a feeling that "has been foreign in recent years."
Battle Principal Adam Taylor addressed the graduating class's noteworthy endeavors and applauded the significant time and determination each senior put into their high school experiences.
"It is a great big world out there," commencement speaker Annabelle Lawrence said. "And there is much to get done."