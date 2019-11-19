The Boone County clerk declared Audrey Cornell of Battle High School the winner of the 2019 “I Voted” sticker contest Tuesday.
Thank you to the students, teachers, parents, judges & mentors that helped make this year's I Voted contest a success! Congratulations to our winner Audrey Cornell & all our finalists, who will be recognized on 12/2 at 6pm in the Boone County Gov. Cntr. https://t.co/Dz2TbTBQnY pic.twitter.com/2GGDeW2BRm— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) November 19, 2019
More than 100 students submitted designs to the contest, and a panel of judges selected four finalists. Voting for the winner opened to the public last Tuesday. The clerk’s office did not have information immediately available on how many people voted in the poll.
The three other finalists were Gage Martin of Hickman High School, Olivia Guess of Rock Bridge High School and Tanner Richardson of Battle High School.
Cornell’s design will be used for Boone County elections in 2020 and 2021, starting with the presidential primary election in March 2020.