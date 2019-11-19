Pictured is an 'I Voted' sticker design that was created by Battle High School's Audrey Cornell

The “I Voted” sticker design selected for the 2020 and 2021 Boone County elections was submitted by Audrey Cornellof Battle High School.

 Courtesy of Boone County Clerk

The Boone County clerk declared Audrey Cornell of Battle High School the winner of the 2019 “I Voted” sticker contest Tuesday.

More than 100 students submitted designs to the contest, and a panel of judges selected four finalists. Voting for the winner opened to the public last Tuesday. The clerk’s office did not have information immediately available on how many people voted in the poll.

The three other finalists were Gage Martin of Hickman High School, Olivia Guess of Rock Bridge High School and Tanner Richardson of Battle High School.

Cornell’s design will be used for Boone County elections in 2020 and 2021, starting with the presidential primary election in March 2020.

  Education reporter, fall 2019

