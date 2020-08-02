Family and friends held up their phones to take videos and photos as blue-robed graduates entered the performance center to take a seat at Battle High School's graduation ceremony Sunday morning.
Battle High School held four graduation ceremonies Sunday at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The school recognized a school record of eight valedictorians for maintaining a perfect grade-point average throughout their four years of high school.
"From a modified graduation to a mandated mask order, from navigating a virus to the Black Lives Matter movement," said graduate Daniela Calle during her speech, "2020 is not what we were expecting."
She recounted all of the major events the graduating class of 2020 had experienced together, like the solar eclipse and collapse of a flooded ceiling. Then came the pandemic.
"Before we knew it, coronavirus began spreading, schools shut down and toilet paper became scarce," she said.
The impacts of COVID-19 permeated graduation ceremonies over the weekend. At Battle High School, little red and green stickers on the back of chairs in the performance center indicate to guests which seats are designated off limits due to social distancing practices.
"COVID-19 is a story to tell, but it does not have to define you or your story," said former principal Kim Presko, "This is just one chapter of your life. I am eager to watch you write the rest."
Presko came out of retirement to celebrate graduation.
"It's kind of a bitter sweet thing for me and for them," she said in an interview.
Although teachers were not allowed to attend the ceremony, Presko said, "It's just really nice to see kids in person and celebrate them."
Typically when the school has one giant ceremony, about 20 graduates don’t attend, Presko said. This year, she said about 80 students will not be attending due to the pandemic and moving away for college.
This year, graduates walk across the stage to receive their diplomas and bump elbows with staff instead of shaking hands.
However, Dennis Darks danced his way across the stage. About a year ago, his mother had a stroke and heart attack causing him to miss and fail his final exams. Despite this setback, Darks returned this year to earn his diploma.
"Even through all the things I had to do," he said, "We still did it."
Darks wishes he could graduate with all of his classmates.
"It’s kind of messed up not all of our classmates are here," he said, "Because we did it together."
Darks’ friend and fellow graduate Nahjae'sha Cross said their peers were their biggest supporters.
"No one understands you like your peers understand you," Cross said.
Student speaker William Henderson also noted how his peers motivated him to graduate.
"No matter how short or how long our conversation was," he said, "you added value to my life."
Cross and Darks said they will be waiting in the parking lot to celebrate the graduation friends they have known since kindergarten at the ceremonies later in the day.
"We are free, and we are done," said Cross.
Graduate Anousa El-Walid said she is happy the school held an in-person graduation ceremony.
"Now that we have finally had the ceremony," she said, "it feels like it's time to move on."