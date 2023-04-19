Battle High School's motto is "It's a great day to be a Spartan." For the senior class of 2023, Wednesday was even greater.
Some 340 Battle seniors filled tables in the school gymnasium Wednesday morning during a school-wide assembly to celebrate the annual College Signing Day.
Underclassmen and students' family members packed the bleachers on both sides of the gym as seniors signed letters of intent. They have plans to attend colleges, universities and technical schools, join the workforce and enlist in the U.S. military.
Senior Myauna Hayes, who will attend Lincoln University to study forensic science, said the ceremony was a testament to what she has lived through and accomplished.
"It shows completion and how much I've overcome throughout my years of high school," Hayes said. "It was very rocky between COVID and my high school years basically being taken away. It means a lot to finally graduate."
For Hayes' friend, senior Amari Broadnax, the ceremony represented the passage of time.
"It's crazy — they wasn't joking about the years flying by. That's so stereotypical," she said, laughing.
Broadnax will attend State Fair Community College in the fall and said she is considering applying to its dental hygiene program. About 70% of the graduating class plans to attend two- or four-year colleges and universities. About 20% of seniors intend to join the workforce and between 3% and 5% will join the military, said Melissa Patterson, Battle's college and career counselor.
Many Battle seniors will go on to attend nearby colleges and universities. Senior Kalyn Deshon looks forward to attending MU to study early childhood education and said she has always liked working with kids.
For Deshon, the signing served as a reminder that her time in high school will soon end and her peers will begin new life chapters.
"It's making it feel more real that high school is ending and you're actually moving on in life," Deshon said. "It's just the commitment, or just verbally saying what you're planning to do."
Several seniors echoed that sentiment, including Genevieve Roberts. She made commitments to both higher education and the workforce Wednesday. She plans to double major in business administration and communications at Maryville University while continuing to work as an assistant at a hair salon.
Some students will travel beyond Missouri for college, including Wes Whipple-Murrell. He said he enjoys writing novels and intends to study creative writing at the University of Iowa. For Whipple-Murrell, the ceremony was meaningful because his high school journey included alternative schooling.
"It means a lot because I went to an alternative school for the first few years of high school," Whipple-Murrell said. "So the fact that I'm actually getting to sit and graduate and sign all this stuff from regular high school is a lot."
Principal Adam Taylor and Superintendent Brian Yearwood joined former principal Kim Presko, who helped found Battle a decade ago. In her keynote speech, Presko gave the seniors three pieces of life advice: surround yourself with people who "lift you up"; "when you fall, get back up and learn from your experiences"; and three, "hard work and trust will get you a long way in life."
She commended the seniors for making it through a time of calamitous world events.
"You have been successful in high school through a world pandemic," she said. "You have lived through an era of school mass shootings and you've survived one of the toughest parts of life, that's called being a teenager. You're going to do great things because you're Spartan strong."
Yearwood, Presko and Taylor each acknowledged and celebrated the success of the seniors at College Signing Day.
"Each scholar here represents success," Yearwood said. "It's heartwarming to see the great levels of success because of the education they've had here at Battle High School."
Later in the day, Battle seniors, dressed in their blue graduation caps and gowns, paraded through nearby Battle Elementary School.
The schools are named in memory of Muriel Williams Battle (the high school) and Eliot Battle (the elementary school), longtime educators who helped integrate Columbia's public schools and the community. Students at the schools connect in a range of ways such as the mentoring program Battle Buddies, which pairs a high school student with an elementary school student.
The seniors' parade was intended to show the younger students the path they can take through education and was a way for the two schools to celebrate together.