The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is calling for all students in Missouri grades 3-12 to participate in its Bicentennial Poster Contest.
Deadline to enter the contest is Oct. 31.
Students must do their best to capture the theme: Sharing Missouri's stories — past, present, and future.
Each student is limited to one entry and must be sponsored by an eligible institution. Those include public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries.
Judges will select four posters to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial, two from grades 3-6 and two from grades 7-12.
The Missouri Bicentennial Commission will work with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to design a brochure and develop the four designs into their final poster format.
Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found on Missouri 2021's website.
The state's bicentennial is Aug. 10, 2021.