JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would allow charter schools to expand to dozens of Missouri districts advanced out of a Senate committee Tuesday.
The General Laws committee voted to approve SB 649, sponsored by committee chair Sen. Bill Eigel, immediately following a public hearing that featured commentary from both sides of the issue.
Charter schools, which are publicly funded but operate independently from school districts, are currently allowed only in Kansas City and St. Louis. The bill would allow them to expand to other districts that meet minimum size requirements, such as the Columbia Public School District. Eigel said nearly 50 districts would be eligible.
Sen. Doug Libla, the committee’s vice chair, cast the only vote in opposition to the bill. Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, was part of a bipartisan filibuster that defeated last year’s version of the bill. He has said he opposes the bill because of charter schools’ poor track record and high cost.
Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, emphasized the bill ensures accountability by creating consequences, including failure to renew their charters, for schools that underperform compared to public schools. He also highlighted increased choices for parents when charter schools are available.
Opponents of the bill argued charter schools would still lack local accountability unless they were sponsored by district school boards and that decentralized planning could create inefficiencies. Under the bill, charter schools could be run by boards that include out-of-state members.
Eigel pointed out that no parent is required to send children to a charter school. The schools will naturally fail if few parents see them as a superior alternative to public schools, he said.
Cathy Jo Loy from Joplin told the story of her son, who struggled in a traditional public school but thrived when she was able to provide him with a more hands-on learning environment through homeschooling.
She said she was speaking on behalf of parents who didn’t have the option to homeschool and were forced to leave their children in public schools that didn’t meet their special needs.
But Scott Kimble, a spokesperson for the Missouri School Administrators Coalition, said most charter schools, especially high-performing ones, don’t do their share of educating students with special needs — some enrolling less than 5% special needs students rather than the 12-13% average.
Some charter schools also tout their long waiting lists while refusing to fill slots created when students leave, meaning their graduating class sizes are much smaller than the younger grades, he said.
Kimble said charter schools can create inefficiencies in districts by allowing an overabundance of schools, meaning less money per student goes to educational costs and more goes to maintaining facilities.
Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, disagreed. He argued the percentage of students with special needs wasn’t relevant unless charter schools were purposely turning those students away. He also suggested inefficiencies didn’t matter to parents.
"Parents that are moving are not worried about the inefficiency of the money," White said. "They're saying they have made the decision that their student is not getting the education they need from your traditional high school, therefore they want another option."
Krystal Barnett, a parent from St. Louis County, testified in favor of the bill, explaining she had to send her children to a private school 45 minutes away to avoid choosing among failing public schools.
"I don't care about your budgets, or who’s in control," she said. "Those things don't matter when students are dying because they're not being educated or children are in school and graduating and they can’t read."
Charter schools aren’t guaranteed to improve the situation. Nationwide, according to Andrea Flinders of the American Federation of Teachers in Kansas City, about 7,000 charter schools exist but around 1,000 others have failed.
Barnett, however, said the need for alternatives to traditional public schools is clear.
"Public school entities are not children-focused, or charter schools wouldn’t need to be here," she said.
