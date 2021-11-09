Columbia School Board member Blake Willoughby announced in a news release Tuesday that he will run for reelection in April.
"My understanding on the importance of community input and how to effectively govern as a board member are necessary attributes on the Board to ensure the success of our progress," he said in the release.
Two seats — those of Willoughby and Della Streaty-Wilhoit — are opening up on the seven-member board. Members serve for three years and are not paid.
Willoughby, who was elected in 2019, is a member of the district's Policy Committee and the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee.
Filing to run for the School Board opens 8 a.m. Dec. 8 and will close 5 p.m. Dec. 28. Filing after the first day must be done by appointment.
People can file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. To set up a filing appointment, contact Tracy Davenport, board secretary, at 573-214-3416 or tdavenport@cpsk12.org.