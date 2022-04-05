Incumbent Blake Willoughby and newcomer Suzette Waters secured two seats on the Columbia School Board on Tuesday, overcoming two other first-time candidates.
Willoughby, 28, will now serve his second term on the board, and Waters, 48, will take the place of Della Streaty-Wilhoit. Willoughby and Waters will be sworn in Monday at the next School Board meeting.
According to the unofficial tally announced about 9:30 p.m., Waters garnered the highest number of votes, 12,547, and Willoughby followed with 11,277. Andrea Lisenby came third with 9,493 votes, followed by Adam Burks with 8,519.
Waters followed most of the election night results at home with her family but joined Willoughby's party at The Heidelberg. They hugged at the door when she walked in, and the crowd cheered when they entered the party room together.
"I’m honored to get to join in with the very many people in Columbia that pour their soul into helping kids every day," Waters told the gathering. "I’ve been doing that in a small way, and I’m grateful to have the chance to do that in a bigger way."
Waters, a longtime Columbia resident, and her husband, Andy Waters, have a daughter in college and a son at Hickman High School. She got emotional talking about the support she's received in the campaign. "I felt grateful because I totally could not have done this without my husband, my friends and my team," she said.
She hopes to increase support in the district and in the public schools system by pushing for school success and increasing class options.
Before Waters arrived but after the election results were announced, the room erupted into applause for Willoughby and friends chanted, "Speech! Speech! Speech!"
"This was not an anticipated easy race. It didn’t feel like an easy race," he told them, smiling. Thanking everyone, he called his win "an honor to serve the community for another three years."
Going forward, Willoughby said he wants to help the community and district heal from the COVID-19 pandemic. But first, he said, he's going to get some sleep.
A few streets over, Lisenby had a private gathering at Shiloh Bar and Grill with friends and family, including two of her three children. She ran on strengthening district relationships and increasing board communication. When the results were announced, she read a statement in which she said she was disappointed about the loss but has learned a lot from the experience.
As for what comes next, Lisenby said she's "going to continue to advocate for our schools and positive change."
Burks spent the evening watching the election results roll in at an apartment complex clubhouse with friends and family, including his four children. His campaign focused on prioritizing academics and students' needs.
Burks ended the night when it became clear he wasn't going to win. Immediately after, Burks began to clean up and comforted his 8-year-old daughter.
"I’m glad that I got the community to open their ears and listen to the issues that we have at school," he said.
Also Tuesday, Columbia voters approved an $80 million, no-tax increase school bond issue to be used for the construction of two elementary schools, infrastructure updates, renovations to the Columbia Area Career Center and other district improvements.
Elsewhere in Boone County
• Southern Boone School District: Crystal D. Branch with 1,548 votes, Barrett L. Glascock with 1,324.
• Sturgeon R-V School District: Ben Earl Pollock with 188 votes, Kenneth Paul Ladyman with 145; Dean Alan Jones won a third, one-year seat.
• Hallsville School District: Bryan Joseph Wildenhain with 556 votes, Shaunna Turner with 549.
• Harrisburg School District: Hal Fischer with 301 votes, Davin Stidham with 246.
• Centralia Public Schools: Brian Paul Bostic with 616 votes, Jacob William Heimer with 529.
Missourian reporters Mae Bruce, Sophia Donis and Julia Eastham contributed to this article.