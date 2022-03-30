This is the second of four profiles about candidates for the Columbia School Board, in ballot order.
Blake Willoughby’s passion for public service stems from wanting to keep his father’s memory alive. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Willoughby served as an Army Ranger and died during a 2003 deployment in Baghdad at age 29.
“I feel like he didn’t get to do everything he wanted to do,” said Willoughby, who was 9 at the time. “It does come out of that space of wanting to do as much as possible as a human being as kind of a tribute to my dad.”
Willoughby draws on the memory of his father as a model for how he wants to live his life in service to his community. In addition to volunteering on the Columbia School Board, he works as a tutor at the MU Writing Center and as a graduate instructor in the College of Education and Human Development.
Elected in 2019 at age 25, Willoughby is the youngest person to serve on the School Board. Now 28, he is running for a second term in the April 5 election. Despite having to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic for the majority of his first term, he is even more motivated to serve the community and see the School Board through to the end of the crisis.
His tenure on the board also prompted him to shift the focus of his doctoral studies at MU from theater and performance studies to the Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis program.
Shifting from theater to education
After being elected to the School Board in Missouri, members are required to go through 18.5 hours of state-mandated trainings. After completing his, Willoughby still felt he needed more guidance to do a good job.
He began to look for books and other materials to help him be an integral part of the seven-member board and finally found three books that gave him the advice he wanted. “The Governance Core: School Boards, Superintendents and Schools Working Together,” by Davis W. Campbell and Michael Fullan, is one that helped shape his board experience, and he even bought the book as a gift for other board members when they were elected.
Once Willoughby went through trainings and had the stack of books to help inform his decision-making, he started to wonder what training procedures looked like for other school districts. Ultimately, his desire to know how other school boards operate prompted him to shift his doctoral studies to education.
“Where I’m wanting to see my research go is seeing if we find a model of training school board members that is optimal and really does help with governance structure,” Willoughby said.
He thinks that when a board doesn’t have strong governance, it becomes a detriment to the structure of the board itself. Lack of governance isn’t an issue within Columbia Public Schools, he said, but in other districts, that lack makes it hard for boards to collaborate with administration and form relationships with the community and individual schools.
His experience and knowledge of how school boards function helped him collaborate on research studies with Lisa Dorner, department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis associate professor and Willoughby’s faculty adviser.
“It’s just awesome to have a board member who’s interested in the research side and wants to know as much as he can about education,” Dorner said.
Dorner said Willoughby’s connection to his research is special because he uses his board experience to inform his research and uses it to help him while being on the board.
Even after three years of board experience, Willoughby still feels he has a lot to learn.
“I’m a firm believer that I’m still drinking from the fire hydrant,” he said. “It’s just that the pressure isn’t as much as it was in the beginning.”
Proud of bond issue support
Before heading into a candidate forum, part of his routine has been to listen to a playlist he created to hype himself up before candidate forums. His “forum hype playlist” has only has six songs — including “Mountain” by Miqueas Lopez and “Unstoppable” by Sia — because Willoughby doesn’t usually have a lot of time before the events start.
“I use music as a wonderful way to express myself, and these songs just really resonate with me and give me energy,” he said.
Thinking back on his board service, Willoughby is most proud of supporting the school bond issue on the upcoming ballot. If approved, the $80 million bond issue will allocate funds for construction of two elementary schools, renovations and additions to the Columbia Area Career Center and an addition at Battle High School.
“Even if I lose, that’s something that I was a part of that will outlive me,” he said. “Those physical structures will be there for some time even after I’m no longer on the board and will still be a gift to the community.”
If reelected, he wants to continue pushing for The Americans with Disabilities Act excellence for district buildings, equitable school environments and addressing learning loss caused by the pandemic.
The Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the teachers’ union, endorsed Willoughby, citing his experience and community building efforts.
SROs, board transparency
Although Willoughby voted to return school resource officers to some district buildings, he acknowledged the community has mixed feelings about it.
For his part, he said, “I don’t want our school resource officers to be people who are enacting disciplinary action.”
He hopes that going forward, students will be able to build relationships with resource officers and go to them if they have a concern, whether at school or at home.
A perennial topic in Columbia School Board campaigns is a call for greater board transparency. Willoughby thinks “transparency” is a buzz word.
“When you look at the school boards around us and you look at the school boards in comparison to us, we’re quite transparent,” he said.
Community members can speak during public comment at meetings and have access to board members’ contact information if they want more explanation on why certain decisions were made, he said.
A special connection
Throughout his time on the board, Willoughby has enjoyed collaborating with the other six members. But his relationship with Della Streaty-Wilhoit is one they both cherish.
They didn’t know each other before embarking on the 2019 campaign trail. Now, Willoughby said, their relationship is more like mother and son. He even drives her to board meetings when the weather is bad.
“He calls me mom, and I consider him as one of my own sons,” Streaty-Wilhoit said. “I was highly honored that he even put me into that category.”
She likes that even when she and Willoughby don’t agree in meetings, at the end of the day, neither of them holds grudges and is able to support and keep working with the other.
“I don’t see his age as an issue at all,” Streaty-Wilhoit said. “For the next three years, I think he’s going to continue to do exactly what he’s doing. He thinks strategically and long range.”