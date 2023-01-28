 Skip to main content
Block Kids Contest sparks children's interest in construction

Sporting a neon shirt and pint-sized hard hat, first grader Carter Kline used 75 mini building blocks to construct a home.

"I like building houses," Kline said. "They're the most easiest I can build."

Brenlie Emerson, 7, bites into the medal in the Block Kids Building Program on

Brenlie Emerson, 7, bites into her medal Saturday at the Block Kids Building Program. Emerson placed third in the kindergarten to first grade division.
Children compete in the Block Kids Building Program on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023,

Children compete in the Block Kids Building Program on Saturday at Ashland Optimist Club. Children are required to build something construction-related with the given materials, followed by completing a short questionnaire with the judges.
Deila Ray talks to a child on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ashland Optimist Club in

Deila Ray talks to a child Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. Ray, a welding instructor at Mexico High School, is one of the judges for the Block Kids Building Program.
Allyia Miller, 9, tightens a screw on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ashland Optimist

Allyia Miller, 9, tightens a screw Saturday at Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland, Mo. After the children finished building, they were encouraged to make a toolbox with help from adult volunteers.
