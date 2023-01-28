Block Kids Contest sparks children's interest in construction

Sporting a neon shirt and pint-sized hard hat, first grader Carter Kline used 75 mini building blocks to construct a home.
"I like building houses," Kline said. "They're the most easiest I can build."
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sporting a neon shirt and pint-sized hard hat, first grader Carter Kline used 75 mini building blocks to construct a home.
"I like building houses," Kline said. "They're the most easiest I can build."
Kline competed alongside dozens of other similarly-clad children at the annual Block Kids Contest on Saturday. The contest, held at Ashland Optimist Club, was open to children from kindergarten through 6th grade and was hosted by the Central Missouri chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.
The organization holds the program every year as a way to introduce young children to the construction trade, said Liz Heyen, a member of the association and chairperson of the contest.
Another member, Angie Regan, started helping out with the Block Kids Contest in 2018. She said she's witnessed some children's spark for construction ignite through this experience.
"And some of them even know 'yes, I want to be an engineer when I grow up,'" Regan said.
Meanwhile, for other kids, it's just a fun time.
Participants are tasked with building an original, construction-related design without adult help. They're supplied with 75 Legos, string, a rock, foil and their own imaginations.
Brenlie Emerson, 7, won third place in her age group. She used the materials to build a house and a wrecking ball. Her older brother, Jacob, 9, also competed.
Maxwell Minge, 9, who won last year's local contest and went on to win the national contest for his crane design, returned to participate this year.
"He does a lot of building of legos and construction sets and other things at home." Max's mom, Ingrid Minge, said. "He definitely has an engineering mind."
Vanessa Kline, Carter Kline's mom, is a teacher. She sees building materials and toys as a way for kids to develop the spatial reasoning skills people need to be successful in the world.
"You can't find free activities as engaging as this one anywhere else," Kline said.
Sharon Niekamp, a charter member of the chapter, said she's passionate about the construction industry and called it a "very wide open field for careers."
"Construction is a great place to be, and I want people to realize that," Niekamp said.
Winners of the contest were split into groups. They are:
Reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at alyse.pfeil@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.