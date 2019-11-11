At its meeting Monday, the Columbia School Board approved John Warner Middle School as the name of its seventh middle school, which will open in fall 2020.
In September, a committee formed to choose a name. Jennifer Rukstad, assistant superintendent for secondary education, and Jimmy Hale, the new middle school’s principal, co-chaired the committee and invited community members to participate.
Committee members were randomly chosen by a computer. The six members consisted of three parents from feeder elementary schools, two parents from Gentry and Jefferson middle school attendance areas and one student. Together, the committee made a rubric to narrow submissions to acceptable names.
The committee received 157 submissions, 62 of which fit the rubric’s criteria. From there, five were selected, and John Warner Middle School was chosen to be brought to the board for approval.
The school will be named after the late John Warner, who died in August. Warner was a police officer for the Columbia Police Department and a member of the SWAT Team. He was part of the police force for 35 years.
Warner’s connection to the district is through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or DARE, program. He was a DARE officer for 20 years and stayed involved with the district as a school resource officer for the district’s middle schools.
“He was enthusiastic,” Columbia Police Department Chief Geoff Jones said at the meeting. “He was kind and very fun to be around, highly respected in and throughout Columbia.”
Warner helped implement safety procedures and protocols to make schools feel safer, according to previous Missourian reporting. Warner also served on the Columbia City Council’s Substance Abuse Advisory Commission, the Breathe Easy Coalition and the Columbia/Boone County Senior Network and was chair of the Columbia Community 2000 Drug Free Task Force.
Attendance area guidelines
A revision for last year’s attendance area guidelines that considers time students spend on a bus and distance traveled to and from school passed. The attendance area guidelines were revisited because the district is looking into adjusting its elementary school attendance areas.
This revision also considered attendance area boundary lines that follow natural and man-made boundaries, a transfer policy that allows fifth-grade students to remain at their current schools and policies that allow siblings to remain together in the same school, according to the guidelines posted on the meeting agenda.
Calendar for the 2020-21 school year
After legislation related to school start dates passed in July, next year Columbia Public Schools will start a week later than previous years. According to the law, the school year can begin no earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September. This year, school began for Columbia Public Schools on Aug. 15. Next year, it will start Aug. 25.
“Before we presented to you and the staff survey, we actually gave two options,” Nickie Smith, the district’s chief human resources officer, said. “Well, one was having finals after the winter break. The other was having finals before the winter break, which has been the standard.”
After the vote Monday, which approved the calendar, it is unclear when finals will take place in the 2020-21 school year.
In other news
- CPS won a Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of Business Officials International for having a commitment to sound fiscal management and excellence in the school’s budget presentation.
- The Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association gave a donation of $1,000 for the purchase of new musical instruments.
- During the meeting, the board adopted the list of legislative priorities for 2019-20 related to board governance, financing for the district and ways to improve relations between the schools and community.
- During the public comment section of the consideration of the priorities, Kathy Steinhoff, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, encouraged the board finance committee to investigate ways to improve employee salaries. “I do not have the confidence that we will have high quality teachers that are earning competitive salaries
at that time,” Steinhoff said. “As we are planning for bricks and mortar, we need to be planning for recruitment and retention of the best teachers with or without the state of support.”
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.