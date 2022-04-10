With the conclusion of election season last week, the Columbia School Board meeting Monday will begin with Superintendent Brian Yearwood administering the oath of office for Suzette Waters as a new board member and Blake Willoughby for his second term on the board. The board will then vote for its president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.
The agenda for the board’s regular session includes a vote to authorize capital project contracts and a revision to April 13 school operations.
Capital projects
The board will vote to grant approval to plan, bid and contract various capital projects for the 2022-2023 budget. The total budgeted capital expenditures for the year are $76.8 million.
At the Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, the committee voted in favor of recommending that the board grants approval to plan, bid and contract these capital projects. These include projects covered under the $80 million bond issue voters approved Tuesday.
The district would like to accelerate certain 2022-2023 projects so that projects set for the summer can be finished before the start of the school year.
GSA gender-affirming closet
With the approval of the consent agenda, the board will OK submission of a grant application from the Rock Bridge High School Gay Straight Alliance to the It Gets Better Project to request $10,000 to fund a gender-affirming closet.
The closet would include clothing for LGBTQ+ youths to use and express themselves in case they do not feel safe doing so at home or lack access to alternative clothing at home.
“Fashion is one of the most important forms of self-expression, and this closet gives LGBTQ+ students the chance to experiment with whatever makes them feel the safest,” members of GSA stated in their grant application.
School calendar
A revision to this school year’s calendar will be presented to the board. The calendar committee adjusted the calendar to change Wednesday, April 13, to a full school day from an early dismissal day.
Columbia College summer program
A memorandum of understanding with Columbia College to offer Summer Expeditions programming this summer would also be approved under the consent agenda. The program, which runs June 2-29, serves 84 high-potential students from typically underserved groups entering grades five through eight.
It includes one week spent at the college, which is meant to help students envision themselves in a higher education environment.
Nature school funding
With approval of the consent agenda, $250,000 of funding from the Coronavirus Local and Fiscal Recovery Fund, established under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), will go toward construction of the Boone County Nature School.
In the ARPA funding proposal, it states that this is an eligible use of ARPA funding because the nature school will give children access to outdoor learning.
When completed, the Boone County Nature School building will have four classrooms and a wet lab, which will double as a natural disaster shelter.
Special recognitions
The board will recognize:
Hickman High School students India Bratrud, Elliette Orr and Ben Rumanyika for receiving Distributive Education Clubs of America Chapter State Championships.
Staff members who were recently awarded the Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence awards: Taylor Morales (Blue Ridge Elementary), Jim Steelman (Grant Elementary), Sean Dwyer (Jefferson Middle), Cortni Gonzalez (Hickman High), Jake Floyd (Ceder Ridge Elementary), Amanda Brown (Columbia Area Career Center) and Laina Fullum (Nutrition Services).
Unbound Book Festival author Also in the consent agenda is an agreement for author Jerry Craft to virtually visit the district as part of the Unbound Book Festival’s Authors in Schools Program. Craft is a New York Times bestselling author and illustrator.
During his visit April 22, Craft will present sessions to elementary and middle school students and meet with a select group of students for a private luncheon.
Professional development
Multiple agreements listed on the consent agenda would provide professional development for teachers and administrators. These include:
- A six-year agreement with The Art of Education University to provide professional development for elementary and secondary art teachers.
- An agreement with Marzano Resources to provide professional development for teachers and administrators.
A Leader in Me Agreement with Franklin Covey Client Sales Inc. to provide leadership professional development for elementary principals.
How to watch the meeting
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.