A quick look back

The district is almost at the one-year mark:

• On March 16, 2020, it announced school buildings would close to students and in-person classes beginning two days later. No reopening date came for the rest of the school year or summer school.

• Last fall, students began in a virtual learning mode.

• On Oct. 19, elementary school students went back to in-person learning four days a week.

• They went back to virtual learning Nov. 16, with some school buildings closing earlier.

Middle and high school students spent all of the fall in a virtual learning mode, meaning they weren’t back in their school buildings for about 10 months.

The board's vote Monday does not affect the 3,740 students who are learning virtually the entire school year.