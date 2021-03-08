Students in Columbia Public Schools will head back to their classrooms full time April 5, the day after spring break ends. The vote by the Columbia School Board on Monday evening was unanimous.
Board discussion beforehand was minimal compared with past meetings, about 11 minutes in all.
Board member David Seamon asked Superintendent Peter Stiepleman several questions about the potential full return, including whether there was concern about a potential surge in COVID-19 cases after spring break as a result of travel.
Stiepleman said he spoke with Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, and she is not concerned.
Seamon also asked what metrics would be used to determine whether the board would need to reverse course if outbreaks occur. Stiepleman said it would look at closing classrooms and buildings rather than the entire district.
Before that, though, Kathy Steinhoff, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, presented concerns and considerations about a return to full in-person instruction.
“I would love to advocate that we keep the asynchronous Wednesday model for secondary through the end of the year," Steinhoff said, "but I know how desperate our community is to return to five days, and they have earned it.”
Since Jan. 19, prekindergarten through fifth-grade students have attended classes in person four days a week. Middle and high school students use a hybrid model in which they attend classes in person two days a week and learn virtually the rest of the time. Wednesdays have been set aside to clean school buildings and for professional development for teachers.
Rock Bridge seniors oppose return
As a result of the change last week to the city's health order, 75 seats were available at the meeting for members of the public, up from 50. But relatively few were occupied. Of the four people who commented on a return to five-day, in-person instruction, two were for and two were against.
Rock Bridge high school seniors Charlotte Tolly and Saly Seye urged the board to continue the current hybrid model through the end of the school year.
"Hybrid learning works. Virtual learning works. We need to stay consistent because constantly switching learning modes is difficult for students, parents and teachers," Tolly said. A return to five-day, in-person instruction, she said, "will be putting optics before science and the safety of CPS teachers and students."
"I see some people worry for the mental health of students," she said. "But what they don't address is that living in fear of catching COVID in a crowded room brings added stress."
Seye said she is concerned about switching modes of instruction again. "We are not taking away enough lessons from this pandemic," Seye said. People are not thinking about how this decision will extend the transmission and related stresses of COVID-19 into next year, she said.
The board also takes digital submissions for public comment. District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said nine of the 14 comments for this meeting were related to the five-day vote; five were against a full return, and four supported it.
State, local case data continue decline
Stiepleman set the table for the vote with a COVID-19 update earlier in the meeting, even beginning by saying he supported a return to five-day, in-person instruction.
Reading off of his PowerPoint presentation, Stiepleman said vaccines were prerequisite to a full return when rates were high or trends reflected an increase in rates. "All of our employees over 65 or with underlying health conditions have been offered, or received, the vaccine," he said.
Another factor is the known science behind the efficacy of wearing masks. He acknowledged social distancing will be impossible in a full return and said it wasn't happening now at the elementary school level. However, he said reports from other states indicate masks are key to mitigating spread of the virus.
"The bottom line is masks work," Stiepleman said.
Cases and case rates are on a slight downward trend in Missouri, he said, and hospitalizations have dropped under the 1,000 thresholds statewide. Transmission rates have also declined, he said, and are the lowest they have been since the district began monitoring the rates.
On Monday, the number of active cases in district zip codes was 11.5 per 10,000 people, according to the district’s 14-day tracker. The number of district employees in quarantine or isolation was 31 on Monday, and the number of students was 231.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends monitoring seven-day case rates as well, Stiepleman said. The district's seven-day case rate Monday was 4.5 cases per 10,000 people, which is in the CDC's moderate transmission category.
Also as of Monday, 24% of district employees — more than 800 people — have been vaccinated, Stiepleman said. The board is discussing three potential dates for mass vaccination clinics.
K-12 teachers are eligible to get vaccinated in Missouri starting March 15 under a recent change in Gov. Mike Parson's stance and may get them now from pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Blackburn: 'Thank you all so much'
At the close of the meeting, board President Wade closed the meeting with a goodbye to Susan Blackburn. The spring election April 6 will occur the week before the Monday night board meeting, and Blackburn is not running for a second term.
"Thank you all so much," Blackburn said as she wiped tears from the edges of her mask. "I can't put words that describe how honored I have been to have served this community."
Applause followed, and the other board members stood.