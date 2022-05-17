The Boone County Nature School received a $100,000 grant Monday, which will be used for furniture and equipment in its classrooms and lab space.
The Columbia Public Schools Foundation awarded the grant to celebrate its 25th anniversary, according to a foundation news release.
When completed, the nature school will teach Boone County students about science through hands-on educational experiences.
The 111-acre campus south of Columbia will have several outdoor features, including a fishing pond and restored native habitats. According to the nature school’s website, almost 11,000 students will participate in activities on the campus each year.
The school is a joint project between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the county's six public school districts. The $4.5 million project has a $2 million commitment from Columbia Public Schools, $1 million from the Conservation Department and $250,000 from community donations, according to the nature school website.
Mike Szydlowski, a science coordinator for the school district, said the foundation's donation will enhance educational opportunities for students.
“This first of its kind partnership will immerse thousands of students a year in place-based learning and exploration,” Szydlowski said in the news release.