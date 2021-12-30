Boone County's unit of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel has elected new officers for 2022.
Officers were elected for the following positions, according to a news release from the group: Marilyn Andre, president; Barbara Beattie and Calene Cooper, co-vice presidents; Jan Loudenslager, secretary; Marilyn Skipper, treasurer; and Hap Hairston, immediate past president.
The group's mission includes promoting the economic, social and professional status of retired school personnel. It is affiliated with the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and the National Retired Teachers Association, a division of AARP.