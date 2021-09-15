Columbia Independent School announced Bridgid Kinneyas the new official head of school Tuesday. She will serve in this position until June 2025.
"I am thrilled and honored to lead our CIS community as the head of school," Kinney said in a news release. "This is an exciting time for our school, with record enrollment and great opportunities on the horizon."
Enrollment at Columbia Independent School stands at 395 students in grades prekindergarten to 12th grade.
Kinney started working at Columbia Independent School in 2013 as the director of advancement. In February, she became the director of advancement and operations and raised millions of dollars while serving as an executive team member. She has served as the interim head of school since April.
In Spring 2021, Kinney obtained her master's degree in educational leadership and policy from the University of Missouri.