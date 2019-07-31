Doug Callahan, who has been the scout executive for the Great Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America for 20 years, will leave that position to become president of Fr. Augustine Tolton Regional Catholic High School.
Both the council and Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of the Diocese of Jefferson City announced the news Wednesday. Callahan's new job begins Sept. 1.
Callahan has worked with the Boy Scouts of America for 37 years, beginning as a district executive in St. Louis. He also is a former scoutmaster.
"I never considered working for the Scouts a job, but as a vocation or calling," Callahan said in a council news release. "I am leaving the Scouts for what I consider a 'higher calling.'"
Callahan said he has supported Tolton since its founding in 2011. He helped raise money to build the high school and enrolled his daughter, Megan Callahan, in the school. She was part of its first graduating class in 2014 and now is on the school's advisory board.
"Even though I still love BSA and always will, I am excited and looking forward to his new role to serve my church, the Catholic Community, and to continue to serve our young people and the central Missouri community as a whole," Callahan said.
Fr. Tolton Catholic High School teaches students from grades nine through 12.
McKnight also said in the diocese news release that Jill Mclntosh, who is now director of advancement, will become he school's vice president. Gwenn Roche will remain principal.
The Great Rivers Council said it would begin a national search within its ranks for Callahan's replacement.