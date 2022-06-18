A free educational program at MU that invites children to learn about science, technology, engineering and math offered a new day camp Saturday for middle schoolers.
Hosted jointly by the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, the College of Education and Human Development and the College of Engineering, MU has offered events for K-5 students through the STEM Cubs educational program since 2017.
This year, a new program called Middle Connections was launched, inviting grades sixth through eighth from underrepresented and low-income backgrounds to get hands-on STEM learning experience.
"We're really excited to have Middle Connections," said Glenn Gilyot, graduate student coordinator for STEM Cubs and creator of Middle Connections. "We want Mizzou to feel like home, bringing the kids in early and keeping them, we love it."
The program offered two half-day sessions, with campers constructing models of energy-efficient buildings in the morning and exploring how viruses spread in the afternoon. Middle Connections participants had the option to sign up for one or both sessions.
In the afternoon session, enthusiastic and talkative middle schoolers introduced themselves to their table mates before beginning the first lesson.
They were each given a packet to record their findings about epidemics throughout the afternoon, with avid discussion and collaboration encouraged.
At the first of four stations examining the transmission of viruses, kids sprayed a bottle of water with food coloring across paper towels and measured the distance, observing how distance affects droplet transmission.
Next was the analogous materials station which explored whether all materials are effective barriers against droplet transmission. Kids held up different materials against a plastic covered wall to see which would be best at stopping the liquid from reaching the plastic.
At the third station, kids peered through microscopes to compare different types of face masks.
Finally, the students sprayed GloGerm, a product that illuminates the presence of germs, on dry erase markers, colored with them, then examined their hands under a black light to see how the germs spread.
"We are really excited we had the opportunity to explore how kids think about models and viral transmission," said Rebecca Rawson, one of the five facilitators for the Middle Connections classroom.
STEM Cubs offers three camps throughout the year, exploring different topics at every event with undergraduate and graduate students leading the lessons. At this summer's camp, STEM Cubs attendees learned about electricity, plant versus animal cells and bridge engineering.
The Veterans United Foundation has funded all three sessions of this year's STEM Cubs camps, and the lessons for Middle Connections were funded by grants from the National Science Foundation.
Jenn Brown, Director of Access and Outreach Initiatives, K-16 within the Office of Access and Leadership Development said, "We want to find ways to support and connect all students, and move them along so they're ready post-high school. We want them to know all of their options."