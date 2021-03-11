The three finalists for the next district superintendent responded to community questions submitted about engagement, support and innovation at a forum Thursday night.
Erick Pruitt, Chace Ramey and Harold Brian Yearwood are contending to replace current Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, who has held the position since 2014.
The 90-minute panel was moderated by Karen Hall, a consultant with Ray & Associates, the search firm the board hired to assist in the superintendent selection process. Hall asked the candidates a series of questions formulated with input from the community, she said.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in a text message the hope is to announce a new superintendent this month.
Engaging with the community
Hall asked the candidates about their visions for parent and community involvement.
Ramey, currently the chief operating officer for Iowa City Community Schools, said listening is the foundation of relationship building and “relationships are at the core of what we do in education.” He said that parent involvement is particularly crucial because “schools can’t do it all.” Ramey talked about combining school based efforts, like PTA groups, and district efforts, such as committee formation, to allow the board to “meet the community where they are and make sure we are doing the work they want us to do.”
Pruitt, who is the deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools, reiterated Ramey’s goal of “meeting people where they are” and proposed remote town halls and community action councils in order to increase community and parent engagement. He referenced his efforts in Chicago to create a task forces with principals and students to inform a reopening plan for high schools in his district.
Yearwood, the chief operating officer for Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas, agreed that partnerships between the board and parents are critical. In his previous position, he led an effort to hold monthly meetings with PTAs in his district to share school specific academic and performance data and solicit input and suggestions from parents.
Each candidate said that prioritizing student needs should be the primary motivation behind decision-making in response to Hall’s question about handling community criticism.
Support of underserved communities
The candidates also fielded a question about support for special needs students and their parents. The district is made up of 9.8% special education students, according to district information.
Ramey, whose work with human resources includes staffing, said his staff use Individualized Education Program teams to guide decisions.
Yearwood said evaluations of IEPs must occur more than once a year. Yearwood’s department hosts monthly forums with parents of special needs students.
Hall also asked the candidates to explain how they would respond to and help heal a fractured community in light of increased racial tensions.
Yearwood said the process of educating and healing begins with acknowledging one’s own implicit bias. He said it would be his goal to provide opportunities for discourse as well as training as steps in a larger effort to “embrace and celebrate diversity.”
Pruitt echoed Yearwood’s sentiments of the importance of acknowledging implicit bias, saying there is an inevitable level of discomfort associated with conversations about race.
“We have to get to a point where we are comfortable with the discomfort,” he said.
Pruitt said the district must first be transparent about the opportunity gaps that exist and how those gaps impact marginalized students.
District Innovation
All candidates stressed the importance of innovation moving forward; particularly, the idea of inclusive innovation. “As we talk about innovation, we must talk about equity,” Yearwood said.
Ramey said now is the best time to look to innovate. “One of the biggest failures we could make as a district would be trying to revert back to how it was pre-pandemic,” he said.
Yearwood echoed this idea, saying that internal structures of schools will not look the same because student needs have changed. Yearwood also said that innovation must start at the staff level in a way that provides them support to then be creative in the classroom.
Pruitt said he would encourage schools to be innovative in their use of funds.
“Thinking outside the boxabout how we can extend the classroom” outside of the school, he said.
The forum came after the candidates spent the day interviewing in person with the board.