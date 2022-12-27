Board candidates James Gordon and John Lyman, who could not be reached for comment last week, told the Missourian why they're running for the Columbia School Board on Tuesday. 

Seven people have filed to run for the board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available seats. The terms of board members David Seamon, Chris Horn and Helen Wade are set to expire in April.

Seamon and Wade did not file to run for re-election before the filing window closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The other candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter, Chris Horn, Dean Klempke Jr. and April Ferrao. Terms on the board are three years, unpaid.

James Gordon

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

