James Gordon and John Lyman, candidates for Columbia School Board who could not be reached for comment last week, told the Missourian why they’re running Tuesday.
Seven people have filed to run for the board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available seats. The terms of board members David Seamon, Chris Horn and Helen Wade are set to expire in April.
Seamon and Wade did not file to run for re-election before the filing window closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The other candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter, Chris Horn, Dean Klempke Jr. and April Ferrao. Terms on the board are three years, unpaid.
James Gordon
James Gordon, 42, is a strategic consultant for TargetSmart. He is a father of two young children, one of whom is a student in Columbia Public Schools.
Gordon’s passion for the district started when his daughter would tell him about her days at school. He also volunteers to work with younger kids at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia, which his wife, the Rev. Molly Housh Gordon, leads.
Gordon said that if elected, he will aim to ensure all students in the district have a supportive and diverse learning environment.
“I want to make sure the School Board stays committed to its mission to supporting our educators and facilitators and administrators,” Gordon said.
John Lyman
John Lyman, 42, is a loan officer at Veterans United. He has three children, all of whom are enrolled in the district. Lyman graduated from Columbia Public Schools.
Lyman’s passion for the public school system started 15 years ago, when his wife, Molly Lyman, started teaching at Paxton Keeley Elementary School.
If elected, Lyman wants to use his experience as a student in Columbia Public Schools to bring a different point of view to the board.
“It’s something that I’ve thought about doing for a while,” Lyman said. “But now that I have children at all three levels of schooling in the district, I’m thinking it’s time to bring that particular perspective to the board.”