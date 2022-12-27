James Gordon and John Lyman, candidates for Columbia School Board who could not be reached for comment last week, told the Missourian why they’re running Tuesday.

Seven people have filed to run for the board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available seats. The terms of board members David Seamon, Chris Horn and Helen Wade are set to expire in April.

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

