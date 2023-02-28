CASA students at Hickman finally get a chance to show their work to NASA engineers

Wedged on the back grounds of Hickman High School, in a secondary building and down a maze of hallways, is room 105: the Columbia Aeronautics and Space Association classroom. Framed newspaper clippings of a moon landing and posters of space adorn the walls, and a plush rocket hangs from the ceiling.
At 9 a.m. Monday, the room filled up to the point of being cramped while two NASA representatives evaluated four student-group presentations. The students have been working on designing prototypes for NASA's review since the beginning of the school year, and it was a special event to have the NASA engineers come in person.
Each group consisted of three students and a trifold poster board, which listed the specifics of their designs. The projects were part of an instructional partnership between NASA and HUNCH — short for "High school students United with NASA to Create Hardware."
“I actually got it that time,” engineering and CASA teacher Michael Merz joked after he recited HUNCH's full name. “It really rolls off the tongue.”
First, the microgravity dice
Each year, HUNCH sends out a list of projects with guidelines, and students across the country choose which one they want to focus on. This year, the Hickman groups created prototypes of an auger extruder, two sets of microgravity dice and a collapsible, dust-resistant worktable.
The first microgravity dice team — Max Strode, Gabe Palmer and Augustus Lookingbill — used iron shavings to fill their dice, which are kept in a box with a magnetized rolling surface.
“My favorite part is ... ." Palmer paused for a moment before snapping shut the rolling surface shut. “It’s a very satisfying noise.”
The NASA representatives, Nancy Hall and Cody Farinacci of the Glenn Research Center in Ohio, had front-row seats for each presentation. They appreciated that the hand-held box shut, because NASA employees are often wary of using magnets, which might affect other equipment.
The other dice group — Logan Allen, Alex Basi and Alex Renoe — wrapped each die in Velcro and 3D-printed a small, round box. The box was Velcroed together and named “LEO,” a reference to Galileo Galilei and the work he did surrounding gravity.
They lined the inside of the box with Velcro cable-ties. Basi said the most tedious and frustrating part of the project was spending hours cutting the Velcro strips into even smaller pieces so they would all fit neatly.
When Basi shook the box, a faint rattle came from inside. When he pulled it apart, the two dice remained attached to the inside of the box, even as he flipped LEO upside-down. The Velcro on the inside is strong enough to keep the dice stuck inside, but not so strong that you can’t shake the dice inside.
And the shaking is important, Renoe said. Her group wanted to keep the tactile feel of shaking dice, since it’s an integral part to most board games. The reason they chose to create dice was because astronauts deserve leisurely activities, such as board games, and she hoped having this available would help with morale and team-building among NASA employees. It wasn’t enough to have created just the dice; Renoe wanted to be sure people would enjoy themselves, too.
She took LEO to two CASA classes — there are three at Hickman — and had students use it to shake the dice before filling out a feedback survey. Every student surveyed enjoyed using LEO, and most said it was easy to hold and simple to understand.
However, several students had difficulty interpreting the dice — what if it gets stuck between two numbers? — which led Renoe, Basi and Logan to write a short list of rules for “special cases.” The rule of thumb was to go by which side of the die faces the center, or just to re-roll for a new outcome.
Then, the auger extruder
Josh Gephardt, Nate Knarr and Patrick Ryan constructed a small rover that, in theory, would take in lunar regolith — basically, dust on the moon — and plastic to create a type of concrete that would then be pushed out of the auger in a brick. In practice, the students mixed paraffin wax and sand.
The trickiest part for this group was finding the right ratio of sand to wax. Too much wax, it creates a little puddle at the top of each brick. Too little, it crumbles.
They had various ways of testing the durability and strength of the bricks they created: First, they tried breaking them apart with their hands. Just about every brick withstood that. Then they did what Gephardt called a “hop test”: They lay the bricks on the ground and jumped on them. A few more broke after that, so the group changed their ratio until they settled on 5 grams of wax to 1 gram of sand.
Their rover was made from a kit they had ordered online, and when they pressed the switch to turn it on, it shook and rattled. It also jammed up at first, but when it finally started moving the sand/wax mixture through, the other team's Palmer, who was now seated in the back, cheered and clapped.
Finally, the lunar worktable
Jeremiah Primm, Serene Saiju and Cheryl Binoy created a work table that astronauts could take up to space. They used cardboard and sheets of plastic to represent what would be PEI plastic and aluminum. Farinacci said that's common for high school students; they don't always have access what NASA may use, so HUNCH encourages students to use "representative materials."
The table had two layers with cabinets beneath each layer for additional storage. The group also researched various types of plastics and landed on PEI since it's scratch-resistant. They theorized that springs would be beneficial in attaching to the legs "for correct adjustment to the moon's uneven surface," according to a pamphlet Saiju handed out.
They attached blue LED lights to their table for additional lighting. Hall noted it was a good choice for them to use blue lights over red because red lights would indicate danger to NASA employees.
Hall and Farinacci have worked remotely with the Hickman students since the beginning of the school year. The students will learn in April how well they did in the national competition. The biggest prize? NASA will make their design.
Farinacci said he appreciated seeing how well-spoken and communicative the students were. Merz quickly agreed.
“I tell them the best idea you can’t communicate is a terrible idea,” he said.
Merz is proud of his students. This is only his second year teaching at Hickman, and he said it amazes him what high schoolers can create and how they problem-solve. It excites him to know they will become engineers later on.