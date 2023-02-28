 Skip to main content
CASA students at Hickman finally get a chance to show their work to NASA engineers

Wedged on the back grounds of Hickman High School, in a secondary building and down a maze of hallways, is room 105: the Columbia Aeronautics and Space Association classroom. Framed newspaper clippings of a moon landing and posters of space adorn the walls, and a plush rocket hangs from the ceiling.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the room filled up to the point of being cramped while two NASA representatives evaluated four student-group presentations. The students have been working on designing prototypes for NASA's review since the beginning of the school year, and it was a special event to have the NASA engineers come in person.

Augustus Lookingbill, Maxwell Strode, and Gabriel Palmer present their projects

Augustus Lookingbill, Maxwell Strode and Gabriel Palmer present their projects to NASA judges on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The project, titled D-Zero, was a 3D-printed microgravity dice set.
Jim Kyd, Cody Farinacci and Nancy Hall judge group projects

Jim Kyd, Cody Farinacci and Nancy Hall judge group projects on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Farinacci and Hall are representatives from NASA, making up half of the judges for the competition.
From left, Alex Renoe and Alex Basi present their project to NASA judges

From left, Alex Renoe and Alex Basi present their project to NASA judges on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Basi presents microgravity dice along with the roller made of velcro pieces.
Cheryl Binoy and Serene Saiju present their project to NASA judges

Cheryl Binoy and Serene Saiju present their project to NASA judges on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Their project was called the Lunar Worktable, their design was built completely on a specific type of plastic, PEI.
Logan Allen, Alex Basi, and Alex Rende present their project to NASA judges

Logan Allen, Alex Basi and Alex Rende present their project to NASA judges on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The project was called Leo, it consisted of testing and researching Microgravity dice.
The students in Columbia Aeronautics and Space Association (CASA) pose for a group photo

The students in Columbia Aeronautics and Space Association (CASA) pose for a group photo with the judges and their teacher Michael Mertz on Monday at Hickman High School in Columbia. If the students are selected as finalists they will be invited to Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
