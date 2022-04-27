City Garden School readies for expansion, pursues permanent home

Second grader Hazel Hawley didn’t cry when she learned her older classmates at City Garden School took down her fort of branches and brush. Instead, she got right back to work building another one.
Within moments, fifth grader Maddox Musick invited her to help make a new fort for the school’s latest guests — Cooper and Perry, two golden retrievers who wandered over from a neighboring home.
“Perry is the puppy of the two, which means a whole lot more energy,” Maddox said as students gathered large sticks to craft an entry into the fort for the pair. “But Cooper seems like the type who just wants to sit and lounge and cuddle.”
Next fall, City Garden, a Waldorf-inspired school in Columbia, will have a few more fort builders in its assembly.
Roughly a year after the school moved its home base from Calvary Episcopal Church downtown to Camp Takimina, a 33-acre camp north of Columbia, the school continues to grow. Next year, it will welcome kindergartners and sixth graders as part of a long-term plan for expansion. The school is also aiming to move to a permanent location within a few years.
“Right now, we are focused on having a robust kindergarten through middle school program and really putting a lot of effort this year into fundraising so we can meet that goal of having land with a beautiful building,” said Jordan Johnson, school director for the 2022-23 school year.
Johnson works part time alongside Interim Director Katy Shaffer and will take over as full-time director in May.
Waldorf education encourages students to focus on academics, build relationships with the environment and pick up useful physical and emotional skills. Day-to-day classes consist of more traditional topics such as math, English and social studies, but also include nature time and handworking activities such as knitting and crocheting. Classes occur almost exclusively outdoors, either in the open air or in little tent classrooms.
“I really like it here,” second grader Amelia Parker told Johnson during the school’s second of three recesses. “I don’t really have a favorite thing — all of it is my favorite thing.”
Expanding programs
Starting in August, kindergartners will be eligible to attend for full or half days, five days a week.
City Garden’s need for kindergarten came from a learning gap teachers saw between incoming first graders and the school’s practices. In Waldorf learning, early education is all about nurturing the child, Johnson said.
Often, Johnson said, students who attend kindergarten at a public school before coming to City Garden are on different educational paths than what the school practices. The Waldorf approach maintains that introducing academics to young students too early removes the opportunity to nurture them first.
“We welcome children to grow academically at that age, but we don’t push academics early,” first grade teacher Neeley Current said. “We don’t think it serves the children to over intellectualize at such a young age.”
The addition of a kindergarten class was already in the works but became more feasible with a $14,901 donation from Veterans United Foundation earlier this month. Jessi Musick, the fundraising chair for City Garden’s board, applied for the grant, which was approved in a matter of days.
A kindergarten teacher for next year was hired last week, Johnson said.
Sixth graders will also be eligible to attend in the fall, kickstarting the first phase of a middle school program. The plan is to introduce seventh graders in fall 2023 and eighth graders in fall 2024. Johnson said the middle school program was requested by parents who wanted to keep their children at City Garden.
This year, City Garden has four teachers who oversee grades one through five, with fourth and fifth grades combined. Classes are made up of about seven to 12 students each.
Finding a forever home
Next year, Karis Church will temporarily be the school’s primary home.
City Garden has largely operated out of Camp Takimina this school year, and Karis Church in north-central Columbia has been used during the harsher winter months and bad weather days.
The school pays for a lease at each location, Johnson said, so the shift toward Karis Church will help save money. Students will still have class at the camp every Friday, and it will be used for nature-intensive learning days a few times a year.
As a nonprofit, the school funds many of its projects through fundraising. City Garden often participates in fall and spring craft fairs and is hosting a spring gala Friday.
Although City Garden eventually hopes to move to a permanent location, ground hasn’t been broken yet.
The school is pursuing a prospective 11.5-acre site in northeast Columbia.
In the meantime, Musick, on behalf of the school’s board, is working with the city to get construction and zoning plans approved so development for a new facility can eventually begin. She said it seems the city is “in full support” of the preliminary plans and site layout.
The goal, Musick said, is to start at the new site in fall 2023, the same year seventh graders will be introduced to the school.
Daily learning at Camp Takimina takes place in white tent classrooms sprinkled around the grounds. On chilly mornings, like April 19, the day the dogs visited, children sit at their desks in their mittens and jackets and at times struggle to write as they acclimate to the temperature.
Although most students don’t mind the cold, the tents help keep them a bit warmer, Johnson said. Last year, the school fundraised for and purchased all-season yurts to serve as classrooms. The yurts were tent-like, stove-heated structures that would allow for more comfortable outside learning. Johnson said the yurts ultimately presented zoning issues with the city.
“We just kept hitting roadblock after roadblock with the city,” Johnson said. City Garden was able to sell the yurts, and that money will go toward future development of the school.
Teaching with love
Emily Harryman, who is in her first year as a class teacher at City Garden, said her favorite part of the day is teaching nature studies to her second grade class.
“Plant identification is a big passion of mine, so I love teaching the kids about all the amazing plants that we have in the woods and teaching them how to identify different plants and what things are edible,” Harryman said. “They have no idea they can make a whole salad out of the things they can find even in their yards.”
Harryman said City Garden’s smaller class sizes allow students and teachers to build closer relationships. “We’re definitely very heart-driven.”
Current, who was one of the school’s founders, said implementing love was central to teaching. From ages 0 to 7, students are encouraged to learn through imitation and play.
“They’re learning how to be little people through this example of a teacher,” Current said. “There’s a loving authority of the teacher.”