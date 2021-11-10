City of Refuge is asking for help from car mechanics after the catalytic converter was cut out from one of its buses, according to a Facebook post Tuesday.
City of Refuge provides community aid to local refugees. Its services include basic need programs, counseling, professional development and school navigation.
The bus was used to transport kids to and from tutoring, according to the post.
According to the organization's website, the school navigation program is meant "to bridge the gaps between school resources and our diverse refugee population."
This comes at a time where many Afghan refugees are adjusting to life in mid-Missouri.
In previous Missourian reporting, Executive Director Debbie Beals said City of Refuge works to meet the evolving needs of those it serves.
"We consider ourselves to be needs-based, which means that as the needs develop among refugees, we will try hard to meet those needs," Beals said.