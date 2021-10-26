Classroom chicks teach CPS students how to say goodbye

A handful of Julie Schisler’s third graders at Russell Boulevard Elementary School proclaimed they were never eating chicken again after their recent experience hatching chicks in the classroom.
“Unless it’s sesame chicken or chicken nuggets,” student Ash Balke said.
Several elementary school classes in Columbia Public Schools hatched chickens in their classrooms this year as part of a science lesson about animal life cycles. The chicks also taught the students another important lesson about life: how to say goodbye.
Schisler told her students that once they hatched, the chickens had to go back to the farm — unlike the chickens some schools, including Russell, keep all year.
“I had to explain the difference between our Russell chickens that produce eggs and these chicks,” she said.
These classroom chickens came from eggs from JK Stover Hatchery & Farm, about an hour and a half south of Columbia, according to the district’s chicken coordinator, Haley Morris. After the eggs hatch, she calls local farms and asks how many chickens they would like to take.
“We gave chickens to nine farms total from this year’s batch,” Morris said.
The chickens hatched in classrooms are meat birds, a fact Schisler does not hide from her students. “This is a part of life,” she said. “We eat chicken, and this is where it comes from.”
Schisler said her third graders handled it well, even if they were sad at first.
“I looked at the chicks and thought, ‘I guess one of them is going to end up on my plate one day,’” student Risa Hughes said.
Others in the class shared their sadness at the chicks’ departure.
“I was upset at first,” said Porter Johnson, who named one of the chicks Nugget. “Whenever I see an egg now, it reminds me of Nugget.”
His classmate Henry Parker said that now that the chicks are gone, the quiet of the classroom gets him the most. “They were here for a few weeks, and I got used to the peeps and chirps,” he said.
Ash said he now wants a chicken for a pet at home, where he already has two dogs, two cats, a one-eyed turtle and a snake named Salazar. “But I haven’t asked my parents yet.”
Even though the goodbye was hard, the students agreed the experience was worth it.
“We got really attached to them and loved them,” Carys Martens said. “I really liked watching them grow up — one day they were bald, and the next they were the fluffiest things I had ever seen!”
As Schisler’s class said goodbye to the chicks, the cycle was beginning again across town at Blue Ridge Elementary School. Emma Wade, who teaches third grade there, said she had quite the surprise when she walked into her classroom on a Monday in late September to discover all the eggs had hatched.
On a recent Thursday, peeps and chirps filled Wade’s classroom as the children crowded on a rainbow-trimmed alphabet rug near the chicks’ box. Edgar Riojas, a young but nevertheless veteran chicken handler thanks to his family’s farm, carefully placed the small, fluffy balls on the rug.
Wade, meanwhile, calmed things down. “Class, we turn our voices off,” she said. “Remember, it scares them when we are loud.”
The effect of frightening a chick became quickly evident.
“They poop when they get scared,” Demetrianna Spivey said.
She said they were afraid of her at first, but she won their trust by feeding and petting them. “They like me now,” she said.
Wade said her students would be sad when the chickens leave. “But I explained to them that the chicks wouldn’t be happy living in a box in our classroom, that they need room to run and play on a farm,” she said. “That helped them cope.”