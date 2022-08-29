Clear cut: Local boy scouts remove invasive honeysuckle

Director of the Kiwanis Park Project Stephen Bybee, foreground, tells volunteers how they should tackle removing honeysuckle on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. As a self-proclaimed “concerned neighbor,” Bybee says his goal is to eliminate all of the invasive species from the 200-acre park — a long way from the 4 acres they have cleared so far.
Stephen Bybee, left, treats a honeysuckle stump with herbicide that Aldin Colvin, 7, cut down with loppers on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. The Boy Scouts took turns calling out for Bybee, letting him know the plants they just cut down were ready to be sprayed.
From left, Aldin Colvin, 11, and brother Bryant Colvin, 7, sit on a nature trail bench to take a break from cutting honeysuckle on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. The Boy Scout troop chose the environmental project to gain community service hours, helping advance them in rank.
The remaining stump of a honeysuckle bush soaks up glyphosate, an herbicide that ensures the plant does not regrow the following growing season, on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. According to Missouri Conservation Corps member Steve Johnson, the freshly-cut trunk thought it was still transporting water and nutrients from the plant’s leaves, thus allowing the herbicide to infiltrate into the plant and kill it.
While most students were at home working on schoolwork, Boy Scout Troop 6 was busy eradicating honeysuckle from Kiwanis Park.
Along with the Missouri Conservation Corps, the scouts set out to remove invasive honeysuckle one acre at a time from the 20-acre park, which lies behind Russell Boulevard Elementary, where some of the boys attend school.
“I went to Russel last year, it’s nice to help the environment and my old school out,” 12 year-old Oliver Tipton said.
Honeysuckle is an invasive species that causes other plant life to struggle for survival and often outlasts native species during the growing season.
“Honeysuckle bush is an aggressive invasive,” Agroforestry Extension Specialist Hank Stelzer said. “If you look, it’s the first thing that greens up in the spring and last thing that drops its leaves in the fall. So, it shades out all of our natural and native ground flora. It’s all about light in the forests and our woodland, so if you block the light it won’t grow.”
Miles Pratte, another member of Troop 6, previously volunteered for environmental improvement projects, and continues to volunteer because of the feeling he gets from helping his community.
“It’s rewarding because I get to walk around here and see all this work that everyone has done which is pretty cool,” Pratte said.
When the scouts finished, an acre of the park previously overrun with invasive plants was completely cleared.
Stephen Bybee, co-founder of the Missouri Conservation Corps, set out to find volunteers to assist with the removal of honeysuckle from various areas in Columbia parks and neighborhoods. He also wanted to educate volunteers on the impact of their work.
Troop 6 leader Morgan Dailey saw a volunteer request from the Corps and got his troop involved to help the environment, while also providing service hour opportunities for his scouts.
The troop has volunteered on invasive species removal projects and litter cleanup at different sites in the area, including Bear Creek and vacant lots with overgrowth.
“Scouts got me into volunteering, and I like the environment and being outside so to get rid of invasive species, I really enjoy doing,” John Slight said.
An important consideration when eradicating honeysuckle is to not only cut it back, but also use an herbicide to prevent future growth and kill the root system. During the event, the Missouri Department of Conservation provided glyphosate, an herbicide, to assist the scouts and Corps in ensuring the invasive plant does not return.
“When you remove it, everything comes back. You’ve got seeds in the forest floor that, if you remove that competition, it will respond,” Stelzer said.
With the honeysuckle removed, the native plants are given a chance to survive, restoring the natural biodiversity of the area.
Bybee and the Missouri Conservation Corps are planning future projects to completely eradicate honeysuckle from Kiwanis Park, with 30 native trees slotted to be planted in mid-October to replace the lost vegetation.
Pawpaw trees have also been discovered at the park and MU agroforestry experts have been contacted to analyze the area and make the trees more fruitful. The group also intends to have more projects at the Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary once work is completed at Kiwanis Park.
“Our hope is to slowly work with the Columbia Department of Parks and Recreation and to find other spaces where they would like something like this to be done,” Bybee said. “After that, our hope is to develop our non-profit into an organization that can recruit and train AmeriCorps.”
Missouri Conservation Corps has future removal events on Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sept. 14 and Sept. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with tools provided for volunteers interested in helping. More information is available through email at missouriconservationcorps@gmail.com.