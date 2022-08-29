 Skip to main content
Clear cut: Local boy scouts remove invasive honeysuckle

While most students were at home working on schoolwork, Boy Scout Troop 6 was busy eradicating honeysuckle from Kiwanis Park.

Along with the Missouri Conservation Corps, the scouts set out to remove invasive honeysuckle one acre at a time from the 20-acre park, which lies behind Russell Boulevard Elementary, where some of the boys attend school.

Stephen Bybee, foreground, tells volunteers how they should tackle removing honeysuckle

Director of the Kiwanis Park Project Stephen Bybee, foreground, tells volunteers how they should tackle removing honeysuckle on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. As a self-proclaimed “concerned neighbor,” Bybee says his goal is to eliminate all of the invasive species from the 200-acre park — a long way from the 4 acres they have cleared so far.
Bryant Colvin, 11, reaches up to identify the leaves of a plant

Bryant Colvin, 11, reaches up to identify the leaves of a plant to make sure it’s honeysuckle on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia.
Download PDF Boy Scout Troop 6 removes invasive honeysuckle
Stephen Bybee, left, treats a honeysuckle stump with herbicide

Stephen Bybee, left, treats a honeysuckle stump with herbicide that Aldin Colvin, 7, cut down with loppers on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. The Boy Scouts took turns calling out for Bybee, letting him know the plants they just cut down were ready to be sprayed.
The remaining stump of a honeysuckle bush soaks up glyphosate

The remaining stump of a honeysuckle bush soaks up glyphosate, an herbicide that ensures the plant does not regrow the following growing season, on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. According to Missouri Conservation Corps member Steve Johnson, the freshly-cut trunk thought it was still transporting water and nutrients from the plant’s leaves, thus allowing the herbicide to infiltrate into the plant and kill it.
Aldin Colvin, 11, and brother Bryant Colvin, 7, sit on a nature trail

From left, Aldin Colvin, 11, and brother Bryant Colvin, 7, sit on a nature trail bench to take a break from cutting honeysuckle on Monday at Kiwanis Park in Columbia. The Boy Scout troop chose the environmental project to gain community service hours, helping advance them in rank.

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

