Columbia Public Schools' Columbia Area Career Center is hosting a career showcase from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at 4203 S. Providence Road.
All area high school students, families, businesses, media and community members are invited to learn about opportunities at CACC for the 2020-21 school year, says a news release from the center.
According to the release, the career showcase allows those interested to talk to teachers and see student work, as well as participate in interactive labs and discover how classes and resources are relevant to a student's future success.
“Every year we open our doors to showcase this gem in the community,” says Dr. Brandon Russell, Director of Career, Technical and Adult Education of CPS.
Dinner will be provided this year, according to Russell.
For more information, visit career-center.org.