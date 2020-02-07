Columbia College will host an award ceremony for its 15th annual High School Art Competition and Exhibition at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the Sidney Larson Gallery.
The ceremony is open to the public and will showcase work from high school students in Columbia and the surrounding area, according to a press release from the college.
Students will place first, second and third in four categories: painting, drawing, digital art (including photography, film and animation) and 3D art (including sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and fibers). One piece will win "best in show."
Winners will receive cash prizes and a discount to Columbia College's Summer Arts Intensive camp.
"We are proud to host this event that highlights the impressive skills of young artists in our area," Danielle Langdon, associate professor of Art and chair of the Visual Arts and Music department, said in the release.
All pieces in the competition are on display at the Sidney Larson Gallery in Columbia College's Brown Hall at 608 Cougar Drive, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.