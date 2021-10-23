Faurot Field transformed into a jungle Saturday when the Hickman High School Marching Band played selections from “The Jungle Book.”
Trees filled one corner of the field, and the front percussion ensemble lined their instruments with vines as the band defended its title as the reigning winners of the Champion of Champions Marching Festival.
Three Columbia high school marching bands had the chance to show off their work during the festival Saturday afternoon.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle high schools competed against other Division 5A high school bands from Missouri. A total of 23 bands were judged on multiple categories, including music, visuals, drum line and color guard.
Hickman’s show this year was called “Untamed.” Rock Bridge High School put on a performance called “The Power of Two,” and Battle High School’s show was called “Forgotten Sideshow.”
The competition was back after a yearlong hiatus because of COVID-19. Sydney Brame, a junior percussionist at Rock Bridge, said that after a year’s break, the band was ready.
“Everyone was really excited for this competition,” Brame said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”
While the competition took place in Columbia, the MU football field was unfamiliar turf to most competitors, though Hickman did fill in for Marching Mizzou at a home football game on Sept. 18.
“It’s a little bit different than Hickman because they have the field markings that are four steps closer than normal,” said trombone player Noah Elletson of Hickman.
Rock Bridge band member Ian Loid said playing on the different field for the first time was distracting.
“The big ol’ Tiger there kind of messed it up a little bit,” he said.
It was also the first time performing on Faurot Field for Battle High School color guard members Hope Sinclair, a freshman, and Jessica Zaner, a sophomore. They were both happy for the chance to play in their hometown.
“It feels like I can perform at where I am comfortable,” Sinclair said.