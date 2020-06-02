Six students from Columbia high schools have won the National Merit Scholarship for college.
The recipients are:
Jacob Galen Coberly, Rock Bridge High School, who plans to attend MU and study computer science.
Erin G. East, Columbia Independent School, plans to attend MU and study biomedical engineering.
Mary K. Grossmann, Rock Bridge High School, plans to attend the University of Alabama and study medicine.
Crystal H. Odor, Rock Bridge High School, plans to attend Truman State University and study education.
Fletcher S. Orr, Hickman High School, plans to attend MU and study finance.
Inessa E. Verbitsky, Rock Bridge High School, plans to attend Northwestern University and study applied mathematics.