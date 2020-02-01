Columbia Independent School announced Jeffrey Walkington as its next Head of School in a news release Friday.
Walkington, who works as a special assistant to the provost’s office at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, will start July 1 in Columbia, according to the release. His work at the university involves researching learning experiences that connect K-12 schools to the university, according to the release .
The search for the next head of school began in September after Adam Dubé, who has served in the role for the last seven years, announced he would not be returning for the 2020-21 school year. By mid-December, the school’s search committee announced it had four finalists for the position, according to the school’s website.
Walkington expressed his excitement for the position in an announcement on the school's website:
"CIS has so much to offer, and I am eager to be part of the next chapter of its growth and help formulate a student experience that is academically engaging and individualized, diverse and inclusive, and socially nurturing and enjoyable," Walkington said in the announcement.
