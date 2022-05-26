When senior David-Rhys Chapman took to the podium at Columbia Independent School’s commencement, he thanked his mother for four years of rides to and from school.
Chapman laughed, admitting he just didn’t have the patience to learn how to drive a manual transmission.
Tying in funny anecdotes and jokes into their individual addresses, Chapman and each fellow graduate had a turn at the microphone to reflect on memories and personally thank teachers and parents.
Columbia Independent graduated 10 seniors Thursday evening in the school’s Athletic and Arts Center. Donning navy blue caps and gowns, every senior received thunderous applause after they spoke.
“There was just so much to say that there was no way I could say everything,” graduate Harrison Craver said to the crowd, reflecting on the speechwriting process.
Columbia Independent’s Upper School Director Sarah Roth and Middle School Director Jason Bricker also delivered personalized speeches for each graduate.
Roth reminded the students of their accomplishments and urged them to continue being change makers in their lives after high school.
“They truly embody our mission,” Columbia Independent Head of School Bridgid Kinney said of the graduates.
The private school teaches pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students, and this year marks the first kindergarten class to go through Columbia Independent’s current building on North Stadium Boulevard. Three seniors from this year’s commencement entered the school as kindergartners and now exit as alumni.
Families, friends and faculty praised graduates’ individual achievements and cheered in recognition of their endeavors while the seniors sat on the small stage washed in soft blue and yellow spotlights.
Addressing his fellow seniors on stage, Craver said, “I wish that we could’ve spent more time together.”