Aanya Shetty, mid-Missouri’s contestant in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, cleared the competition’s first three rounds Tuesday with the word H-E-X-A-P-O-D.

She’ll compete in the spelling bee’s quarterfinals Wednesday, which start at 7 a.m. She’s one of 121 contestants left from an initial pool of 231.

