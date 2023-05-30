Aanya Shetty, mid-Missouri’s contestant in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, cleared the competition’s first three rounds Tuesday with the word H-E-X-A-P-O-D.
She’ll compete in the spelling bee’s quarterfinals Wednesday, which start at 7 a.m. She’s one of 121 contestants left from an initial pool of 231.
Aanya, a rising eighth grader at John Warner Middle School, kicked off the national competitioWn by correctly spelling C-O-N-T-R-A-P-P-O-S-T-O, which is an Italian art term meaning “counterpoise.”
In the second round, which required competitors to define a given word, Aanya correctly identified the meaning of rebuff as “a snub or rejection.”
She closed out the first day of the spelling bee with hexapod, meaning something with six legs. Aanya calmly clarified that the word stemmed from the Greek root hexa, referring to six, before confidently spelling the decisive word aloud — and by tracing letters on her hand.
Contestants could ask for a word’s definition, alternate pronunciations, language of origin and for a sentence using the word.
If she advances from the quarterfinals, Aanya will spell in prime time for the competition’s semifinals, which take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be televised nationally on ION.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center near Washington, D.C.
That performance gave her a joint share of 32nd place in the competition.
“If #Speller111 Aanya Shetty looks familiar, it’s no coincidence,” the Scripps National Spelling Bee Twitter account posted Tuesday, referring to her past appearance at the competition and the spelling exploits of Aanya’s older sister, Jiya Shetty.
Jiya competed at the national spelling bee in 2020 and 2021.
Both sisters have advanced to the national event after winning the regional Columbia Missourian Spelling Bee.
This year, Aanya’s winning word at the regional bee was F-U-L-G-E-N-T, a fitting choice that means to shine brightly. She was one of 35 contestants from 35 mid-Missouri schools to compete at the regional spelling event, where she successfully navigated words such as B-E-L-L-A-T-R-I-X and I-N-E-F-F-A-B-L-E.